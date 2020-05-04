LaDonnah Roberts said it looks like she picked the wrong week to resume running.
“I very much enjoy running, and unfortunately I had a back issue that kept me from running for a long time,” Roberts said. “With the beautiful trails that I have available to me (and) the trails on the beach, running has been a tremendous outlet for me during this time.”
The newly appointed deputy director of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission was once an avid runner, and after her recent move to St. Simons Island was looking to return to form.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 put something of a dampener on her aspirations when the Jekyll Island Authority canceled the annual Turtle Crawl 5k in light of the outbreak.
“On that day, I did run what would have been a 5k. I won’t tell you what my time was, but let’s just say there’s room for improvement,” Roberts said.
Running isn’t the only thing the COVID-19 outbreak impacted, Roberts said.
“One thing I love about this area there’s always something going on,” Roberts said. “Obviously the last few weeks have been an exception, but you can always find something like First Friday, the art show, the Stewbilee.”
She and her family are still in the process of settling down. They moved to the Golden Isles as a family, but Roberts’ daughter has since been admitted to the Georgia Institute of Technology.
“We’re baptist, but we’re still looking for a church,” Roberts said.
She started at the JWSC as the senior financial analyst in late 2018 coming from a 15-year background in private business ownership and management and nearly 10 years in municipal government in supervisory roles.
“I had the privilege of working in a number of arenas. Small business, large corporations,” Roberts said. “I helped build theme parks and even remodeled a 100-year-old home when we were using for office space when I was self-employed.”
She most recently served the city of Tuscaloosa, Ala., in customer service and water and sewer utility billing, where she managed divisional budgets, wrote and instituted departmental rules, and developed relationships with other local agencies and community groups.
She was on-hand at Tuscaloosa when a devastating tornado hit the area in 2011, assisting in the recovery. She called it an “eye-opening experience.”
Among other things, she managed volunteers coming to the city, liaised between government agencies and recorded recovery-related expenses for later federal reimbursement — something Glynn County government agencies struggled with following Tropical Storm Hermine and Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
“It was a great experience for me because I was able to work with so many stakeholders,” Roberts said. “From a personal standpoint, it was very difficult to see my community hurting but that just motivated me to help it recover.”
Executive Director Andrew Burroughs left the deputy director position in November when he moved up to his current job, ultimately finding the best replacement from within the organization.
“Strategically, we found that the greatest needs that had to be filled were already present in the talents and skillset of Mrs. Roberts,” Burroughs said.