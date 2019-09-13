The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission announced its three finalists for the vacant executive director role.
Among the applicants is current Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs, who took over after former director Jimmy Junkin’s departure in May.
The JWSC hired him as deputy director in September 2017, just before Hurricane Irma hit.
According to his résumé, he graduated from the University of Alabama in 2010 with a degree in chemical engineering and expects to earn his Master of Business Administration by June 2021.
He worked for the Alabama Department of Environmental Management from 2010 to 2013 and the City of Tuscaloosa Water and Sewer Department from 2013-2018, overlapping his employment at the JWSC by nearly a year.
The next finalist is Jeremy Johnston, currently holding the position of chief operations officer at the Clay County Utility Authority in Middleburg, Fla.
Before taking that job, he served as an engineer at the authority and has worked as an engineer at three private engineering firms.
He graduated from Santa Fe Community College in 1992 and earned two degrees from the University of Florida in 1996 and 2018 — the first a bachelor’s in agriculture and biological engineering and the second an MBA.
Also on the list is Louis Martinez, the director of waterworks for the Newport News Waterworks Department in Virginia.
He’s also served as the director of maintenance and operations for Lake Havasu, Ariz., and in a dual leadership role at the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority and as a policy analyst for the New Mexico state legislature, among others.
According to utility officials, the final selection won’t be made until after Sept. 27 and is dependent on the final interviews with each candidate.
Former director Jimmy Junkin tendered his resignation on May 3. The next week utility commissioners voted to accept his resignation and to hire him on as a consultant in the interim.
At the time, sources speaking on the condition of anonymity told The News that the majority of the seven-member utility commission wanted Junkin gone. According to those sources, Junkin’s job was the subject of heated discussions behind closed doors.
Publicly, commissioners declined to comment on the matter beyond confirming his resignation and thanked him for his work as director.