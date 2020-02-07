The Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission has found a buyer for its vacant lot at 2307 Gloucester St.
Utility commissioners voted 6-0 to accept a $400,000 offer from Brad Piazza on Thursday. Commissioner Steven Copeland was absent.
A copy of the sale contract provided to The News lists the closing date as 45 days after the contract is finalized and gives Piazza 30 days for further due diligence.
In March 2017, utility officials announced they would put the lot up for sale. It was once intended to be the site of its new headquarters.
Utility staff members said at the time the lot was purchased in 2010 for $615,000. The JWSC paid an additional $228,000 for asbestos abatement during the demolition of the Day’s Inn hotel that occupied the site.
Money for the purchase came from a 2010 bond issue. The sale agreement lists Sea Island Properties as the broker.
Near the end of the meeting, a man identifying himself as David Moreland said he would offer the utility $200,000 more than Piazza, pending a court decision in Washington, D.C. He did not give a specific court case or elaborate on how it affected his offer.
Utility Chairman Ben Turnipseed said Moreland would need to discuss his offer with JWSC Director, Andrew Burroughs.
After the meeting, Piazza said he didn’t want to talk too much about his plans for the property.
“It’s something we’re hoping will be positive for the community,” Piazza said.
A founder of Port City Partners, he purchased the Leotis building in downtown Brunswick late last year. At the time, Piazza said he intended to build loft apartments on the second floor of the building, located in the 1500 block of Bay Street.
In other business, the commission approved a $256,000 contract with Roofing Professionals, Inc., to replace a roof at the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant and an agreement with the Glynn County Commission in regards to water and sewer infrastructure work under East Beach Causeway and Demere Road, where the county wishes to build a roundabout.
Burroughs told the utility a $15 million low-interest loan from Georgia Environmental Finance Authority awaits the approval of the Brunswick City Commission.
Both the city and county commissions must give approval before the utility can accept the loan, he said.
Most of the $15 million will go towards upgrading the Academy Creek treatment plant on U.S. 341. However, the authority requires that the JWSC begin using the money within six months of accepting the loan.
That wouldn’t be much of an issue, Burroughs said. Iimprovements to the treatment plant will be bid out in the summer, and the utility has no shortage of smaller water and sewer system repairs it can work on in the meantime.
Commissioners also discussed potential litigation in closed session.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 20.