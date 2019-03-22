The Junior Women’s Association of the Golden Isles plans to host its second Character Breakfast on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School.
The event, hosted for children in Glynn County, will feature JWAGI members dressed up as beloved characters from storybooks, cartoons and movies.
The event is open to the public, and children are invited to dress up as their favorite characters as well. Breakfast will be served, and there will also be tattoo and face painting stations.
“We are so excited to host this fun event,” said Carrie Lewis, co-chair of the event, in a press release. “Due to the gracious donation from Whatley Pediatric Dentistry, we will have Doc McStuffins in attendance.”
Volunteers at the event include JWAGI members and supporters who will transform themselves into storybook characters to bring joy to the children in attendance.
“It is amazing to see the reaction of the girls and boys as they meet their favorite characters. Thanks to BC Construction’s kind donation we will have Bob the Builder in attendance,” said Courtney Anderson, executive vice president of JWAGI, in a press release.
JWAGI is a not-for-profit association of women leaders. The group is in the affiliation process now to fully establish the chapter in the Golden Isles.
Tickets to the Character Breakfast cost $15 a person, or $50 for four, and can be purchased online at jwagi.org/events.
Proceeds raised by the breakfast will go toward JWAGI community programming, which includes the Backpack Buddies program, projects with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and early elementary literacy and financial literacy education with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia.