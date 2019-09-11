The U.S. Department of Justice announced plans Tuesday to award a grant to Glynn County and Brunswick police departments that will aid in improving local community safety.
The federal grant of $53,554 is awarded through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods program, which aims to bring together all levels of law enforcement in order to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.
“Local law enforcement partners are a vital part of the public safety network in our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Christine, in a press release. “We owe it to the law enforcement and prosecutors we rely upon to ensure that they have the best equipment and cutting-edge technology. These federal grants are a step toward fulfilling that obligation.”
The Glynn County and Brunswick police departments will share the money, which is granted to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners. The funds will be used to install a camera surveillance area, according to the press release.
Other recipients of this year’s grants include the Savannah Police Department, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Augusta District Attorney’s Office.
“The Glynn County Police Department, and its public safety partners, consistently focus on developing and improving both security and environmental well-being for our residents,” said Glynn County Police Chief John Powell. “With technology advancing at an exponential rate, we are exceptionally grateful for the ability to keep up with that growth and to improve our ability to reduce or solve violent crime cases. We look forward to utilizing the new technologies afforded to us from this grant to help keep our community safe.”
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones thanked the Department of Justice for this support.
“This grant will enhance the Brunswick Police Department’s technological abilities in an effort to continuously serve the communities here in Brunswick, Georgia,” Jones said.
Jones said local law enforcement agencies are constantly working to make this community a safer place to live and visit.
“Whenever smaller police departments are awarded extra funding, it is a big help in making sure the citizens in the community get the best service available,” he said.