The jury has reached a verdict in the federal hate crimes trial of three White men who have already been convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. 

U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the verdict will be announced at 10:30 a.m. today at U.S. District Court in Brunswick. Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan stand accused of attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery's right to use a public street. The McMichaels are also charged with brandishing a firearm, and Travis McMichael is also charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.

The three were convicted of murder on Nov. 24, 2021, in state court for the shooting death of Arbery in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. 

