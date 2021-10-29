An older woman told attorneys Thursday she believes race played a role in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man in the mostly White neighborhood of Satilla Shores in February 2020.
“This young man was in a predominatly White neighborhood and he was Black,” she said under questioning from attorneys at the Glynn County Courthouse.
But the woman said she could hear the case without bias if selected to serve on the jury in the trial of the three White men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.
“This is sort of a civic duty I can do,” she said. “I donate blood, and I can sit on a jury.”
She acknowledged that the 12 chosen for jury duty would take on a huge civic obligation. By her nature, the woman felt she would provide balance on the jury.
“I’m honest and don’t have too many opinions one way or another,” she said.
So it went as jury selection wore on for an eighth grueling day in the felony murder trial of Travis McMichael, 35, his father Gregory McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan. Going into Thursday, the first seven days of the process had produced 42 qualified prospective jurors. Five more prospective jurors were qualified Thursday in proceedings that went till nearly 8 p.m., brining the total to 47.
These intense daily rounds of questioning are intended to attain 64 qualified prospective jurors.
From those, the three defense teams and the prosecution will use their allotted strikes to whittle it down to a jury of 12, plus four alternates.
During each day of the jury selection process, defense attorneys and prosecuting attorneys have submitted a new panel of roughly 20 prospective jurors to a barrage of questioning. Prospective jurors were given a three-page questionnaire to fill out just for this trialvasking about social media habits, knowledge of the case and views on racial subjects.
Defense attorneys are leaving nothing to chance in the process. When a young juror was asked about her note on the questionnaire that race may have played a role, she appeared too timid to answer. She said she was hesitant to elaborate with observers present in the courtroom.
Attorneys and the judge were still mulling late Thursday afternoon over whether to clear the courtroom of the small pool of journalists and others so the woman could feel free to speak openly.
Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery three times with a 12-gauge shotgun at close range on a public street in Satilla Shores on Feb. 23, 2020, as the two men struggled for possession of McMichael’s gun. The confrontation ended a pursuit of several minutes that started when the father and son armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after seeing him run past their home on Satilla Drive. Bryan joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his home with the McMichaels in pursuit.
Bryan also recorded the deadly ending with his cell phone.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the three men shortly afterward, charging them with felony murder, aggravated assault and criminal intent to commit false imprisonment.
The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a nearby home that was under construction. The defense will argue that Arbery’s killing was a case of self defense in the course of a citizen’s arrest. The prosecution said the three defendants murdered a man who was out for a jog on a sunny Sunday afternoon..
When asked for her assessment of the case, one woman wrote in her questionnaire: “They hunted him down and killed him like an animal.”
Yes, the woman told a defense attorney, she believes the case has racial overtones.
“The whole case is about racism because it’s Black versus White, or White versus Black,” she said.
Jury selection resumes at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the county courthouse.