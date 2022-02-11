A woman who sat quietly in the jury box Thursday morning had little to offer in the way of details or personal opinion regarding the three White men convicted of murder in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man in Glynn County more than two years ago.
Her only comment was a quiet expression of “empathy for the loss of life.”
After questioning in the jury selection process, which lasted barely a minute, U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood dismissed her.
Both the prosecutor and the three defense attorneys acknowledged without comment they would have no problem with her as a potential juror in the federal hate crimes trial of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan.
It was not the prevailing sentiment among most of the 12 prospective jurors who underwent questioning. Most expressed strong opinions and extensive knowledge of the case.
Only one other, a young Black man, qualified from the morning group.
The seven additional jurors who qualified from the group of 12 that afternoon brought the total to 59 after four days of jury selection.
Wood said last week she would seek to qualify 36 for jury selection, but decided this week a greater number was needed because of COVID-19 concerns and other issues.
Jury selection will resume at 9 a.m. Friday.
Once a satisfactory number of qualified jurors has been achieved, Wood said that group will return for further questioning. The prosecution and defense will use their allotted strikes to whittle the group down to a jury of 12 and four alternates.
That process could begin as early as Monday.
In an effort to impanel an impartial jury for the trial, the court issued jury summonses to some 1,000 residents within all 43 counties in the Southern District of Georgia. More than 130 potential jurors have gone through the selection process so far.
Two people who qualified as potential jurors earlier in the week were granted hardship dismissals Thursday. One man was self-employed, lived more than 100 miles from Brunswick and said he could not withstand the wait to be reimbursed by the court system for lost earnings.
The other person dismissed was a nurse who said her place of work is overwhelmed, understaffed and in dire need of her services.
The trial is expected to last between seven and 10 days, Wood said.
Travis McMichael, 36, his father Greg McMichael, 66, and Bryan, 52, are accused of attempted kidnapping and interfering with Arbery’s right to run on a public street expressly because of his race. The two McMichaels additionally are charged with brandishing a firearm in a violent crime. Travis McMichael also is charged with discharging a firearm in a violent crime.
Travis McMichael shot and killed the unarmed Arbery with a 12-gauge shotgun in Satilla Shores, ending a chase in which the three men pursued Arbery in pickup trucks as Arbery ran through the streets of the neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.
Bryan recorded the deadly conclusion with a cellphone through the windshield of his pickup.
A Glynn County Superior Court jury found the three guilty on Nov. 24. They received life sentences on Jan. 7.
Wood has constantly reminded jurors that they would have to reach a verdict based solely on evidence presented in court, disregarding outside influences or personal emotions.
One woman answered emphatically when asked if she thought race played a role in Arbery’s death. The Black woman conceded harboring negative feelings for the defendants.
“I think they’re guilty because they killed him because he’s Black,” she said.
Another woman said she was emotionally “triggered” upon seeing Bryan’s video, which played heavily during the state trial and figures to have a prominent role in the federal trial.
“It would trigger me in trial,” she said.
A White woman said she knew all about the incident. She has seen the video numerous times.
“I believe that they were wrong,” she said of the defendants.
Wood instructed the qualified potential jurors to avoid discussing or researching the case, or following it in newspapers, television or other media.