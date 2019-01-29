Criminal cases in federal court rarely go to a jury — federal prosecutors tend to seek charges and prosecute in cases where the evidence shows the defendant would almost certainly be convicted. More than 90 percent of all federal criminal matters end with a plea bargain.
However, there are exceptions to the rule, and today jury selection begins for the trial of Andrew Jackson, one of 16 people indicted in the Glynn County drug shed case. He’s accused of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distributing cocaine, crack and marijuana, along with possession of 500 grams or more of cocaine with intent to distribute.
In a document listing facts stipulated by both parties, prosecutors state that investigators found more than 5 kilograms of cocaine and more than 25 pounds of marijuana at various locations used by other people named in the conspiracy allegation who have since pleaded guilty.
Jackson was living in Orlando at the time of his arrest in March, but formerly lived and worked in Glynn County. One of his work colleagues was Darrius Merrell, who pleaded guilty in this case Oct. 15 to the lesser-included offense of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distributing a quantity of cocaine. He’s to be sentenced Feb. 6.
In a Jan. 18 filing, assistant U.S. attorneys Matthew Josephson and Greg Gilluly stated they may call to the stand several people as expert witnesses, including two Drug Enforcement Administration senior forensic chemists and an agent with the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team.
An Orlando federal judge granted Jackson pretrial release after his arrest, and once he made his initial appearance in Brunswick, was also released here following the deposit with the court of $1,250. His pretrial order dictates he be at home from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, but Jackson filed one of the more unusual travel requests considered by the court. A Jamaican national, Jackson received permission to travel to the Hilton Rose Hall Resort and Spa at Montego Bay in April for his wedding. The court ordered a private detective primarily employed by the firm of Jackson’s attorney to accompany Jackson “at all times” during the trip.
The conspiracy charge carries with it a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and the second charge includes a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.
In other federal matters, the three weeks of federal funding approved by Congress allows civil cases involving federal agencies to go forward, including a number of environmental lawsuits.
“While we operated with reduced staff during the lapse in government funding, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia continued to investigate and prosecute cases and to work toward making our communities safer,” U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a statement Friday. “Public safety is our top priority, and I am grateful that our dedicated staff continued to meet and exceed our office’s high standards during the past few weeks.”