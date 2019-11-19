In a heated discussion about prior acts evidence following jury selection, defense attorney Alan David Tucker said that without the admittance of a controversial group of prior acts evidence, they could try the case in 30 minutes. As it is, however, Judge David Cavender allowed eight of the nine acts into evidence and the case is estimated to take up at least two, and possibly three, days to decide the fate of Glynn County Commissioner Bob Coleman.
Coleman stands accused of six crimes related to work that occurred at his insurance agency in which he allegedly took money for policies that never existed — two counts of insurance fraud and four counts of violation of the reporting and disposition of premium requirement of the state insurance code.
A grand jury originally indicted Coleman and his wife Sherry on more than a dozen counts in January involving violations of the same laws, but prosecutors are moving forward with the second indictment of six counts on Bob Coleman solely.
The jury pool began with 60 people and some amount of awkwardness — county superior court tends to work with some amount of understanding because the prosecutors, the defense and the judges all tend to know each other and have worked across from each other for some time.
With Coleman’s position in the community, though, Assistant District Attorney Robert German came in from his usual duties in Camden County, and Cavender — who was a judge in the neighboring Atlantic Judicial Circuit — came out of retirement, and every county goes about their procedures a little differently.
One man who had an unreliable grasp of the English language was the first excused from the pool, followed by two people who had travel commitments later this week and one person with a medical commitment. Another man, a local elected official, spoke to the judge about concerns about his impartiality and was also excused, as was a woman whose reasoning wasn’t immediately known.
Many jurors indicated they at least knew of Coleman before the selection process, and seven prospective jurors specifically mentioned reading coverage of the case in The News. On the other hand, 24 jurors indicated they didn’t read The News, The Islander or the Florida Times-Union.
As the morning wore on, Cavender excused other prospective jurors for a group of reasons — one is a circuit employee and had duties in a different county court, a Customs and Border Patrol agent had to go because no one with arrest powers is allowed to serve, and others expressed concern with their own set opinions and conflicts of interest.
After a combined two hours-plus of questioning, the attorneys and the judge discussed matters and Cavender excused an additional eight prospective jurors, putting the pool at 41 for strikes. Jury selection is a little like a military draft — you’re much more likely to have to serve if you get a low number, barring attempts to be excused. And so many of the people who were the first in the room and sat in the jury box for selection will be back in the box for the trial later in the week.
The composition ended up being seven white women, three white men and two black women. Alternates are a black man and a white man.
Following jury selection, prosecutors announced the filing of the prior-acts notice, bringing in allegations made in the first indictment. Among these are several allegations that the company provided false certificates to people for coverage that was paid for but didn’t exist. In a number of these matters, the clients confronted Coleman and he refunded their money.
Tucker objected to these in the most part because Sherry Coleman provided a number of the certificates in question and Bob Coleman only became aware there was no coverage after the fact, which Tucker said opened him up to civil but not criminal liability.
Tucker said you can’t make Bob Coleman criminally responsible for the alleged acts of his wife.
In regard to Counts 5 and 6, Tucker said the transaction occurred the day after Coleman sold his company, and as he wasn’t a corporate officer or employee of that new company, he couldn’t be held responsible for what happened with that client. Tucker said he intends to seek a directed verdict on those counts before the case goes to the jury for deliberation.
Opening statements in the trial begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Glynn County Courthouse.