In the dark, early morning hours of Aug. 22, 2019, a woman went inside the local Salvation Army kitchen, took a large knife, walked outside and stabbed her boyfriend in the shoulder. Tuesday, a Glynn County jury found her guilty of aggravated assault after deliberating for fewer than 30 minutes.
Cherie Lang, who wielded the knife, initially requested to testify in her own defense, which doesn’t happen usually in criminal cases because it opens up the defendant to looking bad on the stand during cross-examination by the prosecutors. She later changed her mind.
The victim, Dewitt Dawson, testified first and told the court he and Lang made their way from The Well over to the Salvation Army around 4 or 5 p.m. He said they’d known each other for 10 months or so, and admitted their relationship had its rocky moments. He said they got into an argument shortly before they reached their destination because she was mad about another woman who appeared interested in him.
While he was washing dishes inside the Salvation Army, Dawson said a woman came to get him so he could calm down Lang because she was out on the patio “cussing and threatening people.” He said she started physically fighting him, so he tried to restrain her with a bear hug, but that proved unworkable. The pair scrapped for a brief time, falling twice onto the ground.
Dawson said he sat down at a table on the patio after the second time they fell, while she went inside. Video shown to the jury told the rest of the story, as Lang emerged from the building with a knife at least a foot long, if not longer, and put it into Dawson’s back right shoulder.
For his part, Dawson said someone alerted him to watch out, but the second he turned and looked, it was too late. He said his next memory was of waking up in the hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.
To drive home the point, during Dawson’s testimony, Assistant District Attorney Liberty Stewart assisted him in raising his shirt to show the injury to the jury, which despite the months since had yet to fully heal.
Defense attorney Megan Dempsey questioned Dawson as to his relationship with Lang, and he said there was jealousy on both sides, but denied ever hurting her. Dempsey said it appeared from photographic evidence that Lang suffered a bloody nose, a swollen eye and a scraped wrist from the fight, but Dawson held to his statement.
State Probation Officer John Crew said Dawson — who is presently facing felony counts of aggravated assault, first degree burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for an unrelated matter — paroled out to him in 2017 for a previous offense. He noted that most of Dawson’s criminal offenses over the years were violent crimes.
Testimony wrapped up before the lunch break, and once court reconvened events moved rather swiftly. Both sides concluded their closing arguments by 2:20 p.m., the jury received its charge and left to begin deliberations at 2:39 p.m., and the verdict came in at 3 p.m.
Sentencing in the case is to be determined — Dempsey asked the court for a pre-sentence investigation to fully lay out the situation at hand before Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley announces Lang’s sentence.