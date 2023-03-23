A Glynn County man was found not guilty by a jury Tuesday in Glynn County Superior Court of invading a home a Chicago man was flipping in 2017 and murdering him.

Brad Austin Potter was accused in October 2018 along with Pamela Lynn Collins by Glynn County police of breaking into the home Antoni Zalewski was remodeling on Old Jesup Road on Dec. 8, 2017 and shooting him to death.

