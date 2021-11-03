After an arduous two-and-a-half week process, a jury was empaneled Wednesday to hear the trial of three men accused of murder.
But the selection of the jurors, 11 of whom are White and one of whom is Black, prompted prosecutors with the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office to immediately file a motion claiming bias by defense attorneys in the strike process. Cobb County Assistant District Attorney Linda Dunikoski challenged the strikes on the contention that they were struck because of race and for no other reason.
There were 12 Black jurors in the pool of 48, about one-fourth of the group.
After hearing arguments from both sides, Eastern Judicial Circuit Judge Timothy Walmsley of Chatham County denied the prosecution’s motion late Wednesday evening to reseat the eight.
Walmsely conceded that it appeared the defense struck potential jurors because of race but added the prosecution has a high threshold to meet to warrant reseating jurors.
“In this particular case there are significant overtones of race to begin with,” Walmsley said.
The three men accused in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, on Feb. 23, 2020, are White. Charged in the case are Travis McMichael, 35, his father, Gregory McMichael, 65, and 52-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan.
Walmsley will review pending motions by both sides on Thursday.
Opening statements in the case are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Glynn County Courthouse.
In addition to the one Black man, the jury and four alternates include four White men and 11 White women.
Jurors have been instructed to avoid talking among themselves and to avoid reading The Brunswick News or the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery three times at close range with a 12-gauge shotgun as the two struggled for possession of McMichaels’ gun near Satilla Drive and Holmes Road in Satilla Shores. The McMichaels had armed themselves and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after seeing him run past their Satilla Drive home moments earlier. Bryan, who joined the chase in his pickup truck, used his cellphone to record the incident.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested the McMichaels and Bryan in May, more than two months after the shooting.
The video will play heavily in the trial’s outcome. Virtually all of the hundreds of potential jurors who were questioned since jury selection had seen the video.
The McMichaels said they suspected Arbery of burglarizing a nearby home that was under construction. Defense attorneys will argue that Arbery’s killing was the result of self-defense in the course of a citizen’s arrest. The prosecution contends Arbery was murdered while out for a jog.
Dunikoski has said the trial could last until Nov. 19.
Defense attorneys for the three defendants insisted Wednesday the strikes against Blacks were not motivated by race.
“Most of the jury selection we had to do was the epitome of the lesser of two evils,” said Laura Hogue, an attorney representing Gregory McMichael. “The majority of the Black jurors brought in here were struck for cause immediately because of their strong opinions (against the defendants). It is up to us to say to ourselves, ‘Is this an appropriate juror? Would you want that juror judging you?’ The answer is a resounding, ‘No.’”
Defense attorneys said one woman was struck because she told a sibling “there should be another solution instead of pulling out a gun and bam,” Hogue said. Hogue added the woman did not appear to comprehend the concept of citizen’s arrest during questioning.
Robert Rubin, defense attorney for Travis McMichael, said they struck a Black man from the list because he allegedly lied about getting fired from a law enforcement job.
Hogue said another Black man was struck because he “liked” a slogan supporting Arbery on Facebook and for stating Arbery “was just out for a run and killed.”
The group of 48 prospective jurors included 23 White women, 13 White men, six Black men and six Black women.