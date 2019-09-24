Work started early Monday morning in Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley’s courtroom, and continued into the evening to select juries for two trials scheduled for this week.
The first jury, selected by lunchtime, is to try the attempted murder case of Paul Onel Scott. According to his indictment and police statements from the incident, police arrived at the Palms Motel on U.S. Highway 17 at around 3 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2018, to reports of a shooting. They found Angel Sullivan, 30, on the ground and bleeding from a gunshot wound to her chest.
She was later taken for treatment to UF Health Jacksonville.
Officers found Scott, 53, nearby at the Seabreeze Motel. Among the items seized with Scott was a stolen .380-caliber Taurus handgun believed used in the shooting, along with MDMA and less than an ounce of marijuana.
Scott was serving probation on a Chatham County conviction at the time, under a first-offender petition. The eighth count of his indictment, possession of a stolen firearm by a first-offender probationer, was bifurcated because it could improperly prejudice the jury.
Scott will, however, be tried on the other seven counts, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and theft by receiving stolen property.
The case is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. today at the Glynn County Courthouse.
Jury selection for the second matter was still ongoing at press time Monday evening. William Leslie Kehoe, 29, is accused of child molestation and sexual battery against a child under 16. The alleged crimes took place between Feb. 1, 2015, and Nov. 12, 2015, to a girl who was 3 years old at the time.
During voir dire of the jury pool, more than half the 60 or so of the prospective jurors selected for the pool announced to the court they couldn’t render an unbiased verdict because of either the charges themselves, the sex act allegedly committed, or both.
Also, in a development more unusual than it is common, a significant number of prospective jurors announced they had positive feelings for or positive interactions with the defense attorney, who in this case is Alan David Tucker.
The Kehoe matter is scheduled to be tried beginning Thursday morning, anticipating that the Scott trial will end at some point Wednesday.
Between jury selections, Keni Ryan Riley, 33, pleaded guilty to terroristic threats. She threatened to kill Casey Riley during an argument on June 11, 2018. By pleading guilty, the other charges against her — including aggravated assault for allegedly holding an ax to the face of the victim — are dropped.
She received a sentence of five years probation, which can be satisfied in one year if she meets all the probation requirements. The $1,500 fine is also suspended upon completion of a family violence intervention program.