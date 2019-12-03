Two men are set to go to trial on violent crimes charges over the next two weeks, following jury selection Monday in Glynn County Superior Court.
Jamie Kenneth Hutcheson, 29, faces counts of attempted murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault arising from an alleged September 2018 attack on Jerry Casborn, 62, in the 1200 block of H Street.
According to police reports from the time of the incident, Brunswick police officers arrived at the scene shortly after a 6:10 a.m. call of a severely injured and bleeding man.
The indictment states Hutcheson allegedly attacked Casborn with a hammer, making repeated strikes to the head.
Through a relatively quick voir dire process, Judge Anthony Harrison excused seven people from service — one who is scheduled to teach a class in which canceling would inconvenience a significant amount of people, two women with medical issues, a deputy U.S. Marshal, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, a person who was previously convicted of a felony and a prospective juror who said passing judgment conflicted with her religious beliefs.
The seated jury, including alternates, is comprised of 10 white men, three white women, one black man and one Asian man. Opening statements are scheduled to begin Dec. 11 around 9 a.m.
Lovett Leonard Foster, 39, was indicted in February and re-indicted in July regarding an alleged incident from Nov. 10, 2018, in which he allegedly used a 9 mm pistol to fire into a gray Chrysler 200 that contained the mother of his child and a second person. He also allegedly fled from a police officer, at a high rate of speed, on I-95, all of which led to charges of aggravated assault, aggravated assault in violation of the state Family Violence Act, first-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Taken in total and if convicted on all counts, Foster could face as many as 65 years in prison. Plea deals offered by the prosecution and ultimately rejected by the defense included an initial offer of 20 years in prison and 10 years’ probation, and a compromise offer of 12 years in prison followed by 18 years’ probation.
Harrison excused a handful of people from jury service in this matter as well, including a person for a medical issue, one with a possible felony conviction issue, a man who had a bad experience with the criminal justice system and another man who said he couldn’t be unbiased because, “I’m just saying, if you run, you did something.”
With the two alternates, the jury includes four black a, four white women, four white men and two black men.
Opening statements in the Foster case are scheduled to begin this morning shortly after 9 a.m. at the Glynn County Courthouse.