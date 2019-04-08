Junior Lifeguard program to be offered this summer

Some local officials report a shortage of certified lifeguards in the Golden Isles available to hire. A new program offered at the Golden Isles YMCA aims to increase the number of local youth trained to be lifeguards, as well as promote water safety among students.
The Y hosted its first Junior Lifeguard program last week for students ages 11-14. Two campers participated in the pilot program, held during Glynn County Schools’ spring break.
The program will be offered again this summer, during one week in June and another in July.
The camp used the American Red Cross curriculum. Students do not receive an American Red Cross certificate when they complete the camp, but they are then allowed to begin gaining volunteer experience at the Golden Isles YMCA.
“At 15, they can get certified with the American Red Cross, but to give them more experience for jobs and stuff we’re allowing them to volunteer,” said Nicole Fairfield, senior program director at the Golden Isles YMCA. “Now that they’ve gone through the program, they can volunteer in the aquatic department.”
The volunteer experience will be useful if students apply for jobs as lifeguards.
“That will obviously look good when you’re trying to get a job at Summer Waves (Water Park) or the beach,” Fairfield said. “When they ask, ‘Have you had experience?’ you can be like ‘I’m 15, and I have all this experience.’”
Jessica DeBarry, an American Red Cross instructor who led the Junior Lifeguard program, covered numerous lifeguard training topics with the campers. They learned proper technique to enter the water, basic first aid, AED use and best practices to scan the water and identify drowning victims. The campers also shadowed the Y’s employed lifeguards and watched water safety videos.
“They’re learning just those basic rescue skills,” DeBarry said.
The camp is one of many water safety outreach programs offered at the Y. The programs aim to educate more local children on the importance of water safety and on ways to ensure they stay safe and can help others in need, Fairfield said.
Drowning is one of the top causes of death among youth, she said, and there’s no shortage of water in the Golden Isles, so safety education is crucial.
Fairfield said she also hopes the Junior Lifeguard program will increase the pool of potential lifeguards to fill the jobs in Glynn County.
The camp will be held this summer July 10-14 and July 8-12.
Online registration for the camp is available at ymcaofcoastalga.org. Those interested can also call the Y at 912-265-4100 to register.
The camp costs $150 for YMCA members and $200 for non-members.