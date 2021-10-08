The barge Julie B departed the St. Simons Sound around midmorning Thursday, headed to the East River in Brunswick with a twin-payload of humongous shipwreck sections totaling more than 6,000 metric tons.
Guided by the tugboats Kurt Crosby and Crosby Star, among others, the Julie B headed for Mayor’s Point Terminal where it docked after noon just south of Mary Ross Waterfront Park in Brunswick. There crews will sea-fasten Section 3 and Section 6 of the Golden Ray to the steel-girded cradles that hold each section on the barge’s deck.
The barge and its cargo of two sections of the shipwrecked Golden Ray will soon depart on an ocean-borne transit to the Modern American Recycling Services facility in Gibson, La.
Each section weighed more than 3,500 metric tons when the VB 10,000 crane vessel powered a cutting chain that separated them from the shipwreck — Section 3 in early July and Section 6 in late July. The sections had been held on dry dock barges on the East River at a site off Bay Street in Brunswick, where crews and cranes removed cars and possible hazardous materials from inside each.
During complex operations over the past seven days, each section was transferred from its dry dock barge to the deck of the Julie B in the waters between Jekyll and St. Simons islands. The Julie B is the longest barge operating in U.S. waters at 400 feet.
Each dry dock barge and its cargo of ship wreckage entered the 1-mile-perimeter environmental protection barrier (EPB) that surrounds the shipwreck and then eased between the twin hulls of the towering VB 10,000.
The 255-foot-tall crane vessel then hoisted each section from the deck of the dry dock barge and held it suspended from sturdy polymer straps within its steel arches. The Julie B then slid between the VB 10,000’s hulls and beneath the shipwreck section, after which the crane vessel lowered the section into a cradle on the Julie B barge deck.
Section 3 rests behind Section 6 on the barge deck. Each section is more than 70 feet long.
With the two sections climbing to more than 130 feet above its deck, the Julie B headed up the Brunswick River and beneath the Sidney Lanier Bridge, a fairly tight squeeze as the bridge has 186 feet of clearing beneath it.
The section then veered into the East River and arrived at its mooring at the port terminal.
This latest operation leaves the VB 10,000 and it crew to focus on the last section of half-submerged shipwreck inside the EPB. Section 4 is 80 feet long and weighs an estimated 4,909 metric tons.
The Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles.