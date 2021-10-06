The barge Julie B headed out of the East River after noon Wednesday enroute to a rendezvous in the St. Simons Sound to pick up a second chunk of the shipwrecked Golden Ray.
Guided by tugboats, the Julie B slid through a gate in the 1-mile- perimeter environmental protection barrier that surrounds the shipwreck site. The Julie B then eased between the twin hulls of the VB 10,000 and underneath the section of shipwreck that hung suspended in the rafters of the 255-foot-tall crane vessel.
Salvors conducted the work during the calm waters of the slack tide that followed the 2:57 p.m. low tide in the sound.
On Wednesday evening, the VB 10,000 was methodically lowering Section 6 of the shipwreck into a cradle on the deck of the Julie B.
Section 3 of the ship wreck is already secured to a cradle on the deck of the Julie B just behind the cradle that will hold Section 8.
Once the section is in the cradle, crews will board the Julie B and begin welding the shipwreck section securely to the cradle. The ballast in the Julie B will be adjusted to best distribute the weight of Section 6 and Section 3, both of which stretch to more than 130 feet above the deck.
Section 6 weighed 3,695 metric tons when it was separated in late July; Section 3 weighed 3,640 metric tons when separated in early July.
At 400 feet long, the Julie B is the largest barge operating in U.S. waters.
The Julie B is expected to return to a mooring at Mayor’s Point Terminal as early as Thursday for sea-fastening of the two sections for an ocean-borne transit to Modern American Recycling Services (MARS) on the Louisiana Gulf Coast.
The barge and its cargo will depart on a slack tide. High tide occurs at 9:15 a.m. Thursday in the St. Simons Sound and low tide at 3:47 p.m.
Once the Julie B is out of the EPB, the VB 10,000 and its crew can turn their attention to removing the lone remaining chunk of half-submerged shipwreck from the sound. Section 4 is 80 feet long and weighs an estimated 4,909 metric tons.
A dry dock barge carrying Section 6 entered the EPB Tuesday and slid between the VB 10,000, which then hoisted the section off its deck. The dry dock barge departed Wednesday morning to make way for the Julie B’s arrival.
This same complex process was repeated over the weekend to load Section 3 onto the Julie B.
The 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned between Jekyll and St. Simons islands on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,161 vehicles.
T&T Salvage commenced in November with its plan to employ the VB 10,000 and a massive cutting chain to tear the shipwreck into eight pieces for removal from the St. Simons Sound.
Section 3 was separated and loaded onto a dry dock barge in early July and Section 6 was separated and loaded in late July. Both were docked on the East River at a site on Bay Street in Brunswick, where cranes and crews removed vehicles and environmental hazards from their interiors.