The statewide judicial emergency order issued by Chief Justice Harold Melton is set to expire today, but it is expected to be extended for a sixth time.
Superior Courts across the state have had to change the way they conduct business as a result of the judicial emergency orders issued as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Joy Lynn Turner, clerk of Superior Court in Camden County, said courts in the judicial circuit are “deeply engaged” in video conferencing for many legal proceedings.
“We’re conducting court 90 percent of the time,” she said.
A defendant does have the right to demand an in-person trial in a courtroom, though the vast majority of cases are conducted online, she said.
“A defendant has the right to confront an accuser or witness,” she said.
Turner said she “fully expects” Melton to extend the emergency order, with some possible modifications.
One rumor is the judge will allow grand juries to meet, but jury assemblies for trial proceedings is expected to remain suspended, she said.
Once trials are held again, Turner said there will be noticeable changes. Once trials begin, people wanting to attend the proceedings who are not directly involved in the case will watch the hearing streamed live into the jury assembly room.
Turner said the pandemic delayed the assembly of a new grand jury, as scheduled in April. Instead, the same grand jury empaneled in November will have to reconvene for about three weeks before a new one is appointed.
Turner said the growing dependance on video conferencing for legal proceedings has forced upgrades in technology to ensure everything runs smoothly.
“We’re definitely moving forward,” she said.
The backlog of cases are mostly civil, non-domestic trials and criminal cases awaiting a grand jury deliberation.
It’s uncertain when life will return to normal, but Turner said Melton made it clear there is no going back from some of the changes, including the growing reliance of technology for legal proceedings.
“We’re seeing more criminal E-filing by prosecutors and defense attorneys,” she said. “During one of Chief Justice Melton’s meetings, he said, ‘We’re here, and we’re not going back.’”