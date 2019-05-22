Limited space in the Glynn County Courthouse isn’t yet a crisis but is causing significant stress, according to two Glynn County Superior Court judges.
Superior Court judges Stephen Scarlett and Stephen Kelley laid out their issues with the courthouse and recommended a course of action to address them at the Glynn County Commission’s Tuesday work session.
“I want to lay some background here. The (county commission) is considering (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) 2020. We have not made a firm decision whether we go forward with SPLOST 2020 and a list of projects,” said commission chairman Mike Browning. “All we’re talking about today is a potential project for that list, which would be a new courthouse addition. The reason we’re talking it is because it would come at significant cost. We do not know what that cost is.”
More space is needed in the courthouse, said Scarlett, but it’s not yet to a breaking point.
“I will make it clear, we are not in a crisis but we are stressed,” Scarlett said. “... Any court or court office or clerk’s office at the courthouse will tell you they’re in great need of space.”
He ran down the list of judges and their associated officers, administrators and support staff who have offices in Glynn County.
“Three of the superior court judges have chambers in Glynn County. You have the Superior Court Clerk’s office, the State Court Clerk’s office, you have the Magistrate Court judges and their clerks. You have the Probate Court judge, you have the Juvenile Court judges, you have Drug Court, the district attorney’s office, the inspector general’s office, the public defender’s office and the office of alternative dispute resolution,” Scarlett said.
The Glynn County Courthouse first opened in 1991, Scarlett said, and all local courts and court offices moved in with the exception of the juvenile court. It was nearly at capacity then and quickly filled up.
“Being at full capacity, over time certain offices have left the courthouse because of space needs. On the third floor, the probate court left and now occupies almost the entire first floor of the (Old Glynn County) Courthouse. The public defender’s office left and the offices are now housed in the Office Park Building,” Scarlett said.
In 2013, the county commission conducted a study to determine how much space the courts would need in the coming years. The study noted the existing courthouse was around 75,000 square feet, but the courts needed 108,000 at least, he said.
Security is also an issue at the courthouse that could put both judges and courthouse workers in harm’s way, he said.
“(Glynn County) Sheriff (Neal) Jump and his staff do a tremendous job, but the courthouse was designed and engineered to 1980 standards. ... There are inherent design issues,” Scarlett said.
He detailed problems with security at the entrance, in the detention cells and when transporting inmates from one side of the courthouse to the other.
Kelley detailed some more issues, noting the state court’s office, in particular, suffers from a lack of space during jury selection. Judges from other counties don’t have any office space to use when holding court in Glynn County and multiple juries must use the same restrooms, which creates more issues, he said. Later, he added that judges have to be very careful when scheduling hearings, as they have to share three courtrooms.
“The word there, stressed, is probably the best word,” Kelley said.
He asked the county to form a committee of court personnel, judges and others to hash out exactly what the courthouse needs and to hire an engineer to give them a cost estimate.
Browning asked about the possibility of the county getting a sixth superior court judge.
“When they built the courthouse we had four judges. I was the fifth judge just back in 2009, and every year the state does a workload assessment study,” Kelley said. “We don’t qualify for another judge right now, but if Glynn County keeps growing that’s going to happen.”
Again he noted there’s no space for visiting judges, adding that there’s definitely no space for a new judge.
Commissioner Bill Brunson asked how long the judges could wait before the space issue became a crisis.
“Sunrise, I believe,” Scarlett joked. “It will impact the efficiency of the courts. And when you impact the efficiency of the courts, you hear from (Jump) because he runs the jail. If we can’t run the courts on time in an efficient manner, then it has a rippling effect throughout the county.”
There are a lot of options on the table, Kelley explained. The county could build it in phases or build the shell of a new annex building or expansion to the courthouse and fill it in over time.
Browning said he was in favor of Kelley’s recommendation to put together a committee of courthouse and community “stakeholders” to examine their options and present the best one to the county commission.
Also on the agenda was a lease with the St. Simons Boating and Fishing Club for the St. Simons Island Marina.
Multiple members of the commission were unaware the marina was publicly owned until the aftermath of Hurricane Irma when the boating and fishing club requested money from the county to fix storm damage.
As part of the lease it held at the time, the club was supposed to insure the marina. It had not in years, however. Club members cited the high cost of insurance for floating structures, saying it was unaffordable.
The county ultimately picked up the tab, paying for roughly $400,000 in repairs.
The two are in the process of working out a new lease that doesn’t include insurance on the floating portions of the marina. Instead, the club must pay $25,000 a year into an escrow account until the balance reaches $200,000. The account could only be used to cover damage caused by “acts of God,” according to a draft copy of the lease.
In other business, the commission continued discussing the possibility of switching from a defined benefits pension plan to a defined contributions plan and heard a presentation on the proposed fiscal year 2019-2020 budget.