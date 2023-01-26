Roughly one in five jurors summoned for selection in a civil court case on Monday failed to show up, prompting Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane to order the absentee jurors to explain themselves in court on Friday.

According to the office of Clerk of Superior Court, 180 people were summoned to jury selection in a lawsuit filed by Glynn County residents against Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and the J.M. Smith Corp. and their subsidiaries, among others. The lawsuit alleges the companies illegally flooded communities in Georgia with opioids.

