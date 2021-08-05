Camden County’s ongoing refusal to grant open records requests to the environmental group One Hundred Miles on the proposed spaceport may soon be decided in a courtroom.
A lawyer representing the county asked Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett to consider his motion to dismiss the charges against the county at a hearing Wednesday in Camden County Superior Court in Woodbine.
Lawyer David Burkoff told Scarlett the records requested by One Hundred Miles were exempt from public disclosure under Georgia’s open records laws.
Some of the records requested were exempt because they were pending real estate transactions, while other records were related to national security, Burkoff said.
“It’s a long process and we’re nearing the end, but we’re not there yet,” he said of the county’s effort to obtain a launch site operator’s license.
Camden County has spent more than $10 million to land a spaceport. The county has signed an option agreement with the Union Carbide Corp. to purchase its portion of the industrial site, approximately 4,000 acres, with plans to purchase the adjacent Bayer CropScience property. If the county is unable to reach an agreement to buy the Bayer tract, officials plan to secure access to the site through a lease or easement.
The final record of decision was scheduled to be released this month, but the Federal Aviation Administration has delayed the announcement until some time in September due to “ongoing consultation efforts.”
Burkoff said some of the information sought by the environmental group was already a matter of public information that could easily be obtained.
He also said the open records requests were a challenge to find because more than 60,000 pages of documents related to the proposed spaceport exist.
“All the records they seek are related to the acquisition of real property,” he said. “The terms are not set. It’s ongoing.”
April Lipscomb, senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, argued the county failed to provide records unrelated to real estate transactions. She said some of the information in sensitive documents could be redacted. In other instances, a description of the document’s contents and the reason they cannot be released is required.
The intent of the open records requests are to determine potential risks to public safety, she said.
Some of the records denied include any diagrams that could show the debris field from a rocket launch mishap, a copy of the launch site application and any correspondence between the county and the consultant advising them about the spaceport project.
“What does this have to do with real estate?” Lipscomb asked. “We know every single document is not exempt.”
After both sides presented their cases, Scarlett asked the lawyers to send him summaries and any additional arguments before he makes a decision on the motion to deny a trial.
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of One Hundred Miles, said she hopes the judge rules in favor of her organization’s complaint and allows a trial to force the county to release the requested records.
“I hope the judge realizes the Georgia Open Records Act exists to protect Camden County residents,” she said. “We just want the information.”