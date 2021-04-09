A 5-year-old federal suit in which Black residents of Sapelo Island allege McIntosh County shorted them on services and discriminated against them because of their race appears headed to a jury, but probably no time soon and with fewer plaintiffs.
U.S. District Judge Stan Baker ruled last week that some issues remain for a jury to decide while dismissing some of the claims and dismissing some plaintiffs because they had no standing to sue in the first place.
Baker summed up the basis for his ruling on standing in a single paragraph:
“Though Plaintiffs’ varying interests and involvement in the Island could confound an heirs property expert, they are germane to the legal questions raised in Defendant’s Motion. Thus, the Court attempts to account for each Plaintiff’s respective interest and involvement below.”
Confounding as it is, Baker went case-by-case in explaining his decision to dismiss plaintiffs for lack of standing. Also the lead plaintiffs in the case have changed as people died. The latest was Melvin Banks Sr., who was still listed at the top of the list of what was once more than 40 plaintiffs.
Both Melvin Banks Sr. and his wife, Carolyn, died, leaving their son Richard Banks to represent the estate.
Baker’s order gives a partial victory to McIntosh County on a motion for summary judgment to dismiss all the claims. In that motion, it was clear that the county’s lawyers did all the work in tracking down whether the many plaintiffs actually had property interests on the island. The plaintiff lawyers apparently took them at their word.
In some cases, plaintiffs are paying property taxes on property on which there is no record of ownership, the court said.
The court noted that Celia Grovner has paid taxes on property for which there is no record of ownership. The same is the case with Aaron Walker, who has paid taxes on property owned by his late grandfather although he never received title to the land.
Lisa Maria Scott asserted in the suit she and a cousin inherited property on Sapelo on which she helps pay the taxes. The property is not in her name.
Lorie Banks claims a life estate on the late Melvin Banks Sr.’s property although her stepson, Melvin Banks Jr., inherited the property. The suit says she is allowed access to the property.
Victoria Hall of Jacksonville said she expects to inherit property owned by her father, who died without a will.
“A title search does not show a record of any conveyance to Victoria Hall,’’ Baker’s order says.
The order dismissed the claims of 19 part-time or full-time residents and others because they have no valid property claims and thus no standing to sue. Baker also dismissed the claims of two organizations, HELP.org Inc., a nonprofit with a mission of providing services to enhance “social, economic, educational and spiritual conditions of local and global communities,” its website says, and Raccoon Hogg, a community development organization that says it wants to maintain the Gullah-Geechee community on the island.
Baker found that those two organization’s claims were already addressed through a settlement with the state of Georgia over improvements to access for the disabled.
Raccoon Hogg founder Reginald Hall, who lives outside Georgia, remains a plaintiff, having inherited land on the island.
Baker also dismissed claims that the county had discriminated against Sapelo’s Black residents in providing inadequate water service, mosquito control, recreation services and zoning enforcement.
He left it for a jury to decide whether the county discriminates against the Black residents of the island in other areas.
The order says that a jury can decide whether there is a basis for the plaintiffs’ claims of insufficient road maintenance, EMS services and trash collections.
The plaintiffs want roadside trash pickup. The county instead provides a compactor on the island where residents dispose of their solid wastes. The compactors cost $23,475 a year, Waste Management has said.
The county has asserted that it does not own the roads on Sapelo, that they are owned by the state along with 97 percent of the 16,500-acre island. The county claimed that McIntosh abandoned the roads about 100 years ago at the request of the residents who wanted them to be private.
There is, however, a resolution passed by a previous commission that said the county had abandoned no roads on Sapelo. The current commission asserts that the county actually never had ownership of the roads in the first place.
If the roads in the Hogg Hummock community where descendants for former slaves live are found to be private, it would be a violation of state law for the county to work on them.
As for fire protection, Baker noted that the county had never fulfilled a goal of building an enclosed fire station on the island for the single fire engine it keeps there for use by volunteers. Leaving a fire engine outside and exposed to the cold can result in damage, Baker wrote in his order.
In its motion for summary judgment, the county asserted it provides no fire protection on any other inhabited barrier island, some of which have far more residents, and that Sapelo residents have the same fire protection as most mainland areas.
Because of the lack of hydrants, Sapelo has a fire insurance rating of 10, which is the same as no protection.
As for EMS protection, the court noted a ride to the Meridian dock can take 35 minutes and that it would take 45 minutes to get an EMT to the island. The court noted the deposition of a former resident who said the county rebuffed her efforts to train island residents to respond to medical emergencies and provide first aid.
When the case goes to trial, the plaintiffs’ damages are likely to be reduced even further. Baker gave the county 21 days to file a motion on a statute of limitations claim. That could reduce the awarding of any damages to a two-year period.
Should the jury award damages, McIntosh County could file an appeal challenging the court’s application of the law.