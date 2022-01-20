A request for an injunction to stop the purchase of an industrial site for a spaceport in Camden County has been denied.
Stephen Scarlett, chief judge of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, ruled Thursday the plaintiffs waited too late to try to stop the land purchase.
Plans for a spaceport were first announced in 2015, giving opponents plenty of time to challenge the sale, he noted in the ruling.
“Had they filed at their first opportunity, or even if they had filed a year ago, or six months ago for that matter, they would not be in the critical situation they find themselves in now, and in that scenario, the court perhaps would be looking at this case differently. However, under the circumstances as they currently are, the court finds the plaintiffs’ constitutional right of referendum ends up frustrated by the county’s contractual right to purchase real estate, it unfortunately will be the result of the plaintiffs’ own doing,” Scarlett wrote in his ruling.
By waiting until the “11th hour,” Scarlett said the plaintiffs had to resort to the legal challenge. The judge also pointed out the public had opportunities to address their concerns at county commission meetings.
“The bottom line, the (board of commissioners) plans to purchase the Union Carbide property was not a secret as plaintiffs ask the court to believe,” he said.
Opponents had asked Scarlett to delay the sale until voters have a chance to vote in a referendum. They argue the county has already spent $10.3 million with no guarantee the money spent, with more to come, will ever be recouped.
They expressed concerns about potential damages to homes, historic structures and the environment on Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands if a launch malfunction occurs.
County officials contend a spaceport will be an economic driver in the region, creating high-tech jobs and new businesses.
Megan Derosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, was involved in the petition drive to gather signatures for a referendum. She expressed her disappointment in the ruling.
“The judge not granting the injunction is not a blessing for Camden County to move forward with the purchase of the property before the citizens have an opportunity to vote,” she said. “He made his ruling on a legal issue. Moving forward to purchase the property and not giving the residents of Camden County a chance to vote is a moral issue.”
Steve Weinkle, the Camden County resident who started the petition drive for a referendum, said there will be no reason to ask voters to consider the referendum if county officials close on the deal to buy the Union Carbide property where launches would be held.
Weinkle disagreed with the ruling, saying the proposed spaceport project has changed considerably since it was first announced seven years ago.
When it was first announced, Camden County Manager Steve Howard said a spaceport could potentially send missions to Mars, creating thousands of high-tech jobs, a satellite Georgia Tech campus, transforming Camden County into the space coast of Coastal Georgia.
But county officials modified the launch site application to the Federal Aviation Administration to send small rockets into orbit on a single trajectory.
Weinkle said Camden County officials will try to close on the property deal before a referendum vote can be held in March, which would make a vote useless.
Weinkle said the county could be stuck owning a contaminated industrial site that will never be transformed into a spaceport.
“Union Carbide isn’t going to buy that property back,” he said. “We’ll still own it but it will still be a licensed spaceport. For $11 million, they get a piece of paper from the FAA but they can’t launch rockets.”