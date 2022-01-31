Judge rejects plea deal terms for McMichaels

Travis McMichael conceded in federal court Monday that racist motives governed his actions in the killing of a 25-year-old Black man, but a judge then rejected the terms under which the convicted murderer intended to plea.
McMichael, 36, and his father, Greg McMichael, 65, both of whom are White, have until Friday to decide whether they still will plead guilty to federal hate crimes in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. Arbery was Black.
The two intended to plead guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Brunswick to federal charges that include interference of rights, attempted kidnapping and firearms violence.
But the parents of Arbery “vehemently” opposed the conditions of the plea deal, which would have allowed the McMichaels to spend the next 30 years in federal prison before being transferred to Georgia’s state prison system to serve out their life sentences.
The two were convicted Nov. 24 of murder in the shooting death of Arbery. They were subsequently sentenced Jan. 7 to life in state prison without chance of parole.
Wanda Cooper-Jones and Marcus Arbery, Arbery’s parents, told U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in federal court that they want the McMichaels to spend their sentences in the state prison system. Both expressed concern the two men would experience some leniency and better accommodations in a federal prison.
“I’m asking on behalf of this family and on behalf of his memory that you not accept this plea,” Cooper-Jones said. “I don’t need them to say they were motivated by hate. That does me no good. That does my family no good. Believe me, I have heard enough of these men. It is not fair to take away the victory I prayed for and fought for. It is not right, it is not justice. It is wrong.
“The state already gave them exactly what they deserve. Please leave it.”
Said Marcus Arbery: “These men do not deserve a plea deal. What they did to my son was too devastating. They killed my son because of race ...”
Marcus Arbery turned from the podium and pointed at Travis McMichael, who sat beside court-appointed defense attorney Amy Lee Copeland.
“The world can do without you,” he said before walking back to the family seating area in the front row of the courtroom gallery.
After hearing from Arbery’s parents and from two tearful aunts, Wood declined to accept the terms that accompanied Travis McMichael’s guilty plea.
However, Wood said she would accept McMichael’s guilty plea if it is his wish that the court do so.
“Given the unique circumstances of this case, I am not comfortable accepting the terms of this sentence,” Wood said.
Greg McMichael was to follow his son Monday with a guilty plea. But the elder McMichael’s court-appointed attorney declined after Wood’s decision on his son’s plea.
With the terms of the plea deal rejected, Travis McMichael and Greg McMichael now must decide whether they will stick with the decision to plead guilty.
Wood will hear their decisions Friday during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Brunswick.
The federal hate crimes trial of the two McMichaels and co-defendant William Roddie Bryan is scheduled to begin Monday with jury selection.
Bryan was not included in the plea deal request.
Prosecuting attorney Tara Lyons said the plea deal was reached Friday with defense attorneys. She said the prosecution was under the understanding Ahmaud Arbery’s family had been consulted.
The parents said Monday they were never consulted.
“I did not accept this plea deal,” Cooper-Jones told The News Monday morning. “Everything about it upsets me ... I just got up this morning and found out about this ridiculous plea.”
Travis McMichael appeared Monday afternoon before Wood, saying he understood the ramifications of his decision to plead guilty and was prepared to abide by the terms.
When asked if he understood that the plea is admission that he “acted because of Mr. Arbery’s race,” Travis McMichael replied, “I do.”
Testimony from FBI agent Skyler Barnes revealed text messages in Travis McMichaels’ phone that included derogatory references toward Blacks, including the “N” word. Text messages from McMichael further indicated general animosity toward African Americans, according to testimony.
Travis McMichael shot the unarmed Arbery to death on a public street in Satilla Shores. The McMichaels armed themselves, jumped in a pickup truck and pursued Arbery to the fatal confrontation.
Bryan joined the chase after seeing Arbery run past his residence with the McMichaels in pursuit and used his pickup truck to block Arbery’s escape. Bryan also used his cellphone to record the killing, a video that sparked national outrage.
A Glynn County jury deliberated for about 10 hours before finding the McMichaels and Bryan guilty of murder, aggravated assault and other charges. The McMichaels were sentenced in Superior Court Jan. 7 to life in prison without chance of parole. Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after 20 years.
During Monday’s proceedings, Lyons played the video of Arbery’s shooting death on a large screen inside the courtroom. Marcus Arbery left the courtroom. Cooper-Jones watched, jaw clinched. She flinched and teared up as Travis McMichael’s three shotgun blasts could be heard throughout the courtroom.
All three defendants in Arbery’s killing were present for a pretrial hearing Monday that preceded Travis McMichael’s plea deal hearing.
The McMichaels were dressed in suits and tie; Bryan wore orange detention center garb.
During a closed hearing Jan. 21 in federal court, Bryan’s court-appointed defense attorney, Pete Theodocion, requested that text messages of a racial nature attributed to his client be prohibited from the prosecution. All such evidence will be sealed until the jury is selected, Wood said.
Bryan told Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents that Travis McMichael used a vulgar expletive and the “N” word after Arbery collapsed on the street. State prosecutors did not present this alleged incident and other potential evidence with racist overtones during the lengthy state trial, which lasted six weeks.
Wood said Monday she expects the federal trial to be lengthy as well. When jury selection begins Monday, Wood said she hopes to process 25 potential jurors in the morning and another 25 potential jurors in the afternoon.
The process will continue until a jury of 12 and four alternates is impaneled.
Jurors are being summoned from all 43 counties within the Southern District of Georgia.