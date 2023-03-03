An administrative law judge has invalidated a permit to operate a 122-acre landfill in eastern Brantley County partly because it was on the wrong side of U.S. 82.
In her order filed earlier this week, Judge Kimberly W. Schroer of the Office of Administrative Hearings reversed state Environmental Protection Division Director Richard E. Dunn’s issuance of a landfill permit to Brantley County Development Partners, or BCDP, for a site between the Waynesville and Atkinson communities.
The sticking point was the change of location on the more than 2,000-acre property.
The Brantley County Commission wrote a letter saying that BCDP’s plans for the landfill were consistent with the county’s solid waste management plan, a requirement for the issuance of state permits. That letter, however, did not reflect that the location of the landfill had changed, and the public was not made aware of that change in a timely manner.
When the county wrote the letter, the landfill was to have been built on property BCDP owned on the north side of the tract that straddles U.S. 82. During the process, BCDP moved the location to the opposite side of the highway.
The landfill would have been part of the Coastal Terrace Green Energy Park, which the company’s website said would include an industrial park.
The 107-acre footprint of the landfill would be inside a 161-acre conservation area and be shielded by a 200-foot wide planted and undisturbed buffer with all non-permitted wetlands preserved.
The company would hire 100 workers and a substantial portion of suitable waste would be converted to fuel and other products, the website said. The company also promised to accept storm debris from neighbors.
As good as that may sound, residents didn’t want it in their neighborhood.
Also, the county commissioners who issued that enabling letter of consistency are not the same officials now in office.
The current commission filed a petition against Dunn challenging the legality of the permit and BCDP intervened. The Satilla Riverkeeper and the Southern Environmental Law Center joined the petition.
Riverkeeper Chris Bertrand acknowledged the reversal came on procedural rather than environmental grounds, but he was glad just the same that the permit has been voided.
“It’s good news for the county,’’ he said. “You’ve got to have landfills. There are good places and bad places. This was a bad place.”
Among those who objected to the landfill were nearby residents who said runoff from the landfill would flow past their properties on the way to the Satilla River. There was also concern for Waynesville Elementary School.
The project goes back a long way. In 2006, Magnolia Land Holdings LLC acquired 2,300 acres of mostly “flat woods.” There were plans to construct a biomass facility on the site and perhaps to produce wood pellets. Those plans could not go forward, however, because of the lack of natural gas on the property.
BCDP acquired the land in 2016.
In 2006, the Brantley County Commission had adopted a required solid waste management plan in which it said it and two municipalities, Hoboken and Nahunta, did not anticipate a need for a new landfill in the next 10 years and that any future facilities would be restricted to waste generated in the county.
That stance changed, however, and it was former county commissioners who reached out and suggested that the owners of the property consider opening a landfill.
In her ruling, Schroer cited John Kelly, a partner in Magnolia Holdings, who said, “the county was broke and they wanted the host fees.”
BCDP said a landfill on 400 acres on the north side of U.S. 82 would generate up to $30 million in revenue from the disposal of 30 million cubic yards of solid waste, according to Schroer’s ruling.
The facility was to have been a regional landfill, however, as opposed to one that accepted only garbage from inside Brantley County.
But at some point, the plans moved south across U.S. 82, and Schroer’s order cites evidence that the shift was made public for the first time at a public hearing in December 2016. Days after that hearing, BCDP applied for its solid waste disposal permit.
The court noted that the EPD received more than 9,000 objections to the landfill and that the Brantley County Commission in July 2020 rescinded the letter of consistency and opposed the issuance of the permit formally and informally.
The EPD nonetheless issued a permit on May 9, 2020, for BCDP to operate the Coastal Terrace Municipal Solid Waste Landfill.
Mark Johnson, a lawyer who represents BCMP, said he is still studying the 45-page ruling and does not know if BCDP will appeal Schroer’s ruling.