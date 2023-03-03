An administrative law judge has invalidated a permit to operate a 122-acre landfill in eastern Brantley County partly because it was on the wrong side of U.S. 82.

In her order filed earlier this week, Judge Kimberly W. Schroer of the Office of Administrative Hearings reversed state Environmental Protection Division Director Richard E. Dunn’s issuance of a landfill permit to Brantley County Development Partners, or BCDP, for a site between the Waynesville and Atkinson communities.

