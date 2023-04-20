A court order released Wednesday requires the release of all records withheld on the Georgia Open Records Act’s real estate exemption for a spaceport in Camden County by May 1.
The lawsuit was filed by the environmental organization One Hundred Miles when Camden County officials continued to deny access to the records after 72% of voters in March 2022 approved a referendum prohibiting county officials from spending more money on the project.
An estimated $12 million has been spent on the project.
One Hundred Miles officials said there was no reason to deny access to the records and Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett agreed.
Scarlett also ordered a revised version of the privilege log produced to the court that identifies all other documents related to the spaceport that the county continues to hold in the entirety, and the Georgia Open Records Act (GORA) exemptions the county is using to withhold those documents.
By no later than June 5, the county will also provide any additional search terms and/or additional locations to be searched to ensure all responsive documents have been identified. All responsive, non-exempt documents shall be released no later than 120 days after the request is made.
If the documents cannot be released because of the volume, Camden officials must submit a status report to the court prior to the deadline with reasons why additional time is required.
One Hundred Miles will be able to reserve its right to object to any extension of the deadline.
If the parties are unable to resolve any disputes regarding the open records requests, a motion can be filed no later than 75 days following the production of the supplemental privilege log for a summary judgment and memorandum of law.
The county can file and serve a cross motion for summary judgment and/or responsive memorandum of law.
“Camden County and Andrew Nelson (a consultant hired by the county for spaceport matters) have finally accepted that they no longer have any basis to withhold spaceport documents based on the real estate exemption,” said Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of One Hundred Miles.
Despite the order, she said the county continues to hold other documents based on other exemptions to Georgia open records laws.
“Until we see the privilege log, we won’t know how many or what documents they’re withholding,” Desrosiers said. “We remain concerned that they are construing GORA way too broadly by withholding documents instead of simply redacting information that may be exempt.”