A court order released Wednesday requires the release of all records withheld on the Georgia Open Records Act’s real estate exemption for a spaceport in Camden County by May 1.

The lawsuit was filed by the environmental organization One Hundred Miles when Camden County officials continued to deny access to the records after 72% of voters in March 2022 approved a referendum prohibiting county officials from spending more money on the project.

