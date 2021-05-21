A federal judge ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Thursday to halt plans to dredge in a local shipping channel this summer.
U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker ruled in favor of One Hundred Miles during a hearing in which the environmental nonprofit, represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, sought an injunction on the dredging project, which environmentalists have said would pose huge risks to nesting loggerhead sea turtles.
The corps planned to dredge this summer despite a long-standing practice to only dredge during winter months in deference to the safety of sea turtles, which begin nesting on Georgia’s beaches in May. The winter dredging window has been in place nearly 30 years.
Baker noted in his ruling that the long-held practice is evidence that year-round dredging is potentially harmful for sea turtles.
“The court has been presented sufficient evidence that summer hopper dredging in the Brunswick Harbor will likely kill and harm an increased number of turtles in this area,” he said.
Corps officials have said that the plan to expand the dredging periods would allow for a more holistic approach that takes into better consideration protections for other species, including North Atlantic right whales, which are facing extinction.
The dredging project was set to begin May 28. Baker’s ruling prohibits the work from being done until December.
Megan Huynh, an attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center, argued that summer dredging could cause irreparable harm to nesting sea turtles and jeopardize decades of conservation work in Georgia.
Mark Dodd, a senior wildlife biologist with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources who coordinates sea turtle conservation efforts in the state, testified during the hearing that removing the winter dredging protection would significantly affect population recovery that many in the state have worked hard for.
“One thing that’s been very obvious is that to maintain the population you have to protect nesting females,” Dodd said. “That’s our primary goal.”
Kristofor Swanson, a lawyer representing the corps, argued that plaintiffs failed to show there would be permanent harm to the species if dredging takes place this summer. He also emphasized the economic importance of the Port of Brunswick and the need for maintenance dredging.
The judge said in his ruling that he does not take the economic considerations lightly, but he said the corps failed to provide sufficient evidence that the port’s economic impact would be lessened if dredging did not occur this summer.
“The plaintiff is asking to maintain the status quo, and under that status quo the Brunswick Harbor has thrived,” Baker said.