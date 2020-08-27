Transcripts from grand jury proceedings must be released to the attorneys of Glynn County Police John Powell and three codefendants, all of whom stand accused of criminal malfeasance as a result of the grand jury’s findings, a county Superior Court judge ruled Tuesday.
A Glynn County grand jury rendered a 21-count indictment Feb. 27 against Powell, former county police department Chief of Staff Brian Scott, and former top-ranking officers David Haney and David Hassler. Prosecuting attorney Joe Mulholland, the District Attorney of the South Georgia Judicial Circuit in Bainbridge, was entitled to the transcripts and sought to deny access to them by the defendants’ attorneys, the court order indicated.
However, Superior Court Judge Anthony L. Harrison ruled the transcripts must be provided to the defendants’ attorneys for the sake of a fair trial.
“The goal of this subsection is transparency — the provision of an accessible and clear record of the entire grand jury proceeding,” Harrison wrote. “With that in mind, the Court hereby ORDERS the District Attorney to provide to Defendants, within ten days of the entry of this Order, all portions of the grand jury transcript which contain statements made by Defendants, statements made by any witness(es) the State intends to call at trial, as well as any possible exculpatory information required to be turned over to Defendants ...”
The charges against the four defendants range from violation of oath of office to perjury. The charges stem from an alleged coverup attempt of an internal scandal, which involved an officer on the narcotics squad having an affair with an informant. The scandal went public in January of 2019 and led to the the implosion of the long-standing Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Powell is on paid administrative leave; Jay Wiggins is the county’s acting police chief. Scott is on administrative leave as Vidalia’s police chief. Haney and Hassler resigned from the department in 2019.
The Georgia Attorney General appointed Mulholland as the prosecuting attorney after Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson cited a conflict of interest and recused herself from the case.