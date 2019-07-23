Parties in a class-action lawsuit over improperly collected property taxes met Monday with Cobb County Superior Court Judge G. Grant Brantley to talk about the future of the case.
Brantley called them together for a status conference, at which they talked about the current state of the case and where they wanted it to go.
“The people who can resolve this sit in this room,” Brantley said. “A lot of brainpower here. Do it for the good of the citizens.”
After roughly half an hour of behind-closed-doors discussions with both sides, the judge said he would set what may be the final hearing in the case for the first week of October. As he tends to rule from the bench, Brantley said he hopes to deliver his final ruling in the case at that hearing.
“If you don’t like it, you can appeal,” he said.
The lawsuit goes back to 2012, when two Glynn County citizens filed a civil lawsuit claiming the county had been overcharging them on property taxes as far back as 2001.
Two more lawsuits were filed in 2013 and 2014, and all three were certified as a class action in 2015.
Brantley ruled in the county’s favor in January, but the Georgia Court of Appeals partially overturned his decision in March.
At issue is the application of Scarlett Williams homestead exemptions. Before the appeals court’s decision, when someone applied for a Scarlett Williams exemption, their property value was frozen at the year they applied for tax calculation purposes.
The county had been applying the exemption incorrectly, however. Plaintiffs claimed — and the appeals court affirmed — that the property value should be frozen at the value of the year before a landowner applies for the exemption.
Because the class action members’ property values had been lower the prior year, they claimed the county had been overcharging them on property taxes for every year they had the exemption.
The appeals court agreed, but limited them to seeking refunds only for the last three years, a stipulation of state law.
Since the appeals court’s ruling, the parties have been in mediation, attempting to decide exactly how much, if any, the members of the class action are owed and how to refund them.
In a previous interview with The News, Jay Roberts, an attorney for the plaintiffs, claimed the county had overcharged members of the class by as much as $30 millions to $34 million.
Attorneys for the county say the county will have to calculate refunds on an individual basis and sought to decertify the class so that each member would have to seek redress individually.
The plaintiffs’ attorneys, however, opposed this, saying that putting the impetus on each member of the class to seek refunds individually was a ploy by the county to discourage them from doing so.
Roberts said Monday that his firm and the county had tried a few times to come to a settlement in mediation, but negotiations broke down each time.
He declined to comment on the reason or reasons mediation had failed.
In the meantime, interest on the money owed before the judgment continues to pile up, Roberts said.