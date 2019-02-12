Attorneys for Glynn County asked a judge Monday to dismiss a lawsuit alleging it violated state law and county code by approving two ordinance amendments in June.
Glynn County Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison heard arguments from Brunswick attorney Brad Watkins, representing the county, and Augusta attorney David Hudson, representing St. Simons Island residents Shedrick Ramsey, Donna and George Hoh, Thomas Lawton Nalley, Hazel Nunnally, Steve Jackson, Rose Murphy, Orange Moore and John Bruce and Sea Island resident Jane Fraser.
Hudson also represents The News in some matters as an attorney for the Georgia Press Association.
This case stems from the Glynn County Commission’s June 21 meeting, Watkins said, at which the commission approved amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance and subdivision regulations.
Prior to the amendments, the Mainland and Islands planning commissions held the sole authority to approve or deny preliminary subdivision plats and site plans
At the June 21 meeting, the county commission created an appeals process for denied site plan applications and transferred the power to approve preliminary subdivision plats from the planning commissions to the Community Development Department.
Prior to the amendments, Watkins said the planning commissions were often accused of “interposing beliefs as to whether or not the developments should even be there or not” into the site plan and preliminary plat approval process. Planning commission decisions led to five lawsuits since 2015.
“You may recall the county was sued several times when the planning commissions were making that decision,” Watkins said.
Watkins said in a previous court hearing that the county amended the ordinances in an attempt to address the lawsuits. Three lawsuits were filed in response to the amendments, however.
Hudson said the plaintiffs weren’t questioning the county’s ability to amend its ordinances, only that the county didn’t do it correctly.
“This issue here is whether the or not the county improperly changed the ordinances to give their employees more power,” Hudson said.
The hearing lasted around an hour, during which Watkins explained that the county met the minimum requirements laid out in state law and in its ordinances.
It issued the mandated notice of the hearings, published agendas prior to the meetings at which the hearings would be held, published the amendments in advance of both meetings and held the hearings, he said.
Hudson countered that the zoning ordinance states notices of public hearings of ordinance amendments must contain the time, date and location of the hearing, but also “a description of the proposed amendments.”
The county ran a notice in The News on June 2, 2018, which read: “The proposed amendments include, but are not limited to, revisions to the site plan review and approval process.” A similar notice for the second amendment ran in the same edition.
In a previous interview with The News, Hudson said the notices did not contain what he called “the common understanding” of a description.
He also said that, since the ordinance amendments weren’t available to the public until more than a week later, citizens didn’t have an opportunity to fully review their contents.
Watkins said nothing in state or local code requires the county to publish the text of the ordinance amendments at the same time as the hearing notices, nor do they specify exactly what constitutes a description.
Another point of contention was the time and place at which hearings must be held.
Zoning ordinance section 1106 itself states “... Planning commissions shall conduct a public hearing at a regular meeting. The public hearing shall be conducted as provided for in this section. The planning commissions may conduct a public hearing during a specially called joint meeting to take formal action on a proposed ordinance amendment.”
Watkins said the section allows the county to hold hearings and vote on amendments at special-called meetings, but Hudson disagreed.
He said that since the ordinance states planning commissions “shall conduct” hearings at a regular meeting and “may conduct” hearings and take action at special called meetings, that the planning commissions must hold a hearing at a regular meeting first. Afterward, they may hold hearings and vote at special-called meetings.
Hudson alleged the county commission violated its own ordinances yet again when it approved the amendments against the recommendations of the Islands and Mainland planning commissions.
Zoning ordinance section 1106.2 states: “Following formal action by the planning commission ... The application shall not be amended except as directed by the planning commission in their recommendation motion.”
He said the ordinance section prevented the county commission from approving something against the planning commissions’ direction.
Watkins dismissed that claim.
Watkins also referenced a decision in a recent, similar lawsuit against the county. Frances Zwenig, David Kyler and the Center for a Sustainable Coast sued the county over an ordinance amendment, claiming it had been improperly approved for the same reasons Hudson gave.
Glynn County Superior Court Judge Roger Lane ruled in the county’s favor in that case, stating that, among other things, the lawsuit amounted to an appeal of a zoning decision. According to county ordinance, a zoning decision can only be appealed within 30 days of its taking effect, which meant the lawsuit was not timely.
Hudson claimed the Zwenig decision didn’t have any bearing on this lawsuit. It was filed outside the 30-day window, but it is not a zoning appeal and does not involve the zoning of any particular property. In addition, the plaintiffs bringing this lawsuit do have standing, whereas Lane ruled the plaintiffs in the Zwenig case did not.
Harrison said he would consider both sides’ arguments before delivering a decision.