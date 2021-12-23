A temporary restraining order to prohibit Camden County from closing on a deal to purchase the site for a proposed spaceport has been granted until a hearing is held Jan. 5 at the Camden County Courthouse in Woodbine.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett will hear arguments from lawyers representing James Goodman and Paul Harris, two Camden County residents who are asking for the purchase of the site from Union Carbide to be banned until voters get a chance to decide the issue in a referendum.
A petition has been delivered to a Camden County Probate Court judge, who will call a special election within 90 days if there are enough valid signatures by registered voters to determine if county officials will be allowed to purchase the Union Carbide property.
Opponents say the county has already spent more than $11 million on a project that they believe will never get off the ground — literally.
While the Federal Aviation Administration has approved the Record of Decision clearing the way for a launch site operator’s license, opponents say the hard part will be getting a license to launch a rocket from the site because they will fly over homes and historic structures on Little Cumberland and Cumberland islands.
They believe the county has already spent too much money on a project they will never recoup.
Steve Weinkle, a longtime opponent of the project, said he was “very pleased” but hardly surprised by the judge’s order.
He said the Record of Decision released this week was originally scheduled for December 2018. The three years of delays “reflect Camden’s inexperience, inability to accept fact, and the uncertain nature of the space industry.”
“The restraining order is necessary to prevent the county from purchasing the property before our legal rights are exercised,” Weinkle said. “We hope the judge agrees in January that the electorate should have a voice in deciding if we want to be saddled forever by the Union Carbide property.
“Spaceport Camden is nothing more than a speculative venture that is inappropriate for local government. It is not the same thing building a spec building in an industrial park to provide space for an immediate tenant.”
Camden County officials supporting the spaceport say a rocket launching facility will ensure a healthy economy for residents for a long time.