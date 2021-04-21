A judge issued an order Tuesday dismissing a suit that originally sought to have the city of Brunswick enjoined from removing a Confederate monument from Hanover Square.
In his order, Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison said there is nothing for the court to act upon because the city’s intent to remove the monument is contingent on the resolution of two similar suits pending before the Georgia Court of Appeals.
In those cases, Sons of Confederate Veterans camps have challenged the Newton County Commission’s intention to remove a Confederate statue in Covington and Rockdale County County Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt’s executive decision to remove a Confederate statue from in front of the county courthouse in Conyers.
Those two cases were not cited specifically when the city passed a resolution Nov. 18 expressing an intent to have the statue removed from Hanover Square. That resolution said the removal in Brunswick could occur “pending the resolution of legal actions” in other cities and counties in Georgia.
Mayor Cornell Harvey and the city commission had sought to have the suit dismissed.
The suit was filed by Bennie Williams and other members of the Thomas Marsh Forman Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
In a March 10 hearing, Harrison indicated that if the city passed a resolution clearly identifying the “legal actions” to which its Nov. 18 motion made reference, it would likely establish that no controversy existed for the court to act upon.
The commission adopted a clarifying resolution April 7 saying it would “delay the intended removal of the Confederate monument from Hanover Square” until the Court of Appeals issued opinions in the cases in Rockdale and Newton counties.
That resolution was filed into the record five days later. Harrison issued the dismissal Tuesday.
Some things remain unchanged.
Both resolutions say that it has not been determined that Brunswick owns the monument. Although it stands on city property, the monument was funded by a private group.
The two resolutions also say the city reserves the right to accept an advisory committee’s recommendation to place a plaque or marker nearby to provide historical context to the “prevailing ideologies” at the time it was erected.