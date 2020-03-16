Judge denies Sea Island motion to dismiss in wetlands case

A federal judge denied Sea Island’s motion to dismiss a case brought against the resort company alleging violations of federal environmental laws when the company filled in nearly half an acre of wetlands adjacent to the Inn at Sea Island.
The case, brought by the Glynn Environmental Coalition and the Center for a Sustainable Coast, involves the allegation that Sea Island didn’t have authority under the permit it received from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fill the wetland for how it’s using the area. They argue the process to receive approval for how Sea Island left it — a grass-covered open area — was more stringent than the nationwide permit the company used.
Sea Island challenged the suit by questioning the plaintiffs’ standing, or ability under the law to bring the case.
U.S. District Court Judge J. Randal Hall wrote in his order that he wasn’t expressly concluding whether GEC has direct standing, but he said the only way he sees standing possible is under GEC’s statement that it “monitors the water quality and provides remediation services to Dunbar Creek when necessary.” Dunbar Creek is the waterbody that runs through the wetlands next to the Inn at Sea Island.
Hall states the plaintiffs didn’t offer anything substantial in their complaint as to the alleged damage to Dunbar Creek by Sea Island’s actions, including factual evidence of water quality decline or remediation, so he concluded “the complaint lacks factual allegations to confer direct standing” as to GEC.
Hall said potential injury — through lack of recreational use and the like — to the plaintiffs’ members by the wetland-filling doesn’t rise to a level to confer legal standing.
However, Hall said he’s giving GEC and CSC one more chance to address his concerns and explain how the groups have standing to sue.
The plaintiffs have until March 23 to amend their complaint, after the filing of which Sea Island will be allowed to make another motion to dismiss.