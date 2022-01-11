Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane denied a request for a restraining order to halt the Frederica Road realignment project on St. Simons Island.
Christ Church wants to realign a portion of Frederica Road to eliminate two blind curves and create an off-street parking lot on church property. The church is paying the majority of cost — $1.61 million, with the county paying $56,070 for work on Stevens Road to make the intersection to Frederica Road 90 degrees for public safety.
Lane considered four factors before issuing his ruling.
He considered whether there was a “substantial threat” that could cause irreparable injury if the injunction was not granted. He considered if the threatened injury outweighed the harm an injunction could do to the party being enjoined.
He also considered the likelihood plaintiffs, Jeff Kilgore and the Center for a Sustainable Coast, would prevail on the merits of the claims at a trial and if granting an injection would “not disserve the public interest.”
“The four factor test for issuing an interlocutory injunction is a balancing test, and it is not incumbent upon the movant to prove each factor,” Lane wrote in his ruling issued in December.
The judge determined there was not a substantial threat that plaintiffs would suffer irreparable injury if an injunction was not granted. He said there is “not a substantial likelihood that the plaintiffs will prevail on the merits of their claims at a trial and granting the temporary restraining order will disserve the public interest.”
David Kyler, director for the Center for a Sustainable Coast, said the legal challenges to the road realignment project are not over. The newest challenge is over the legality of the land swap between the county and Christ Church.
Kyler said the county land is appraised at $200,000 more than the land the church owned before the trade.
“The county is subsidizing a church project,” he said.
Kyler said church officials described the realignment project as necessary to “spread the word.”
“Their message of Christianity is based on a road project,” he said. “This is a private project facilitated by the county.”
While the legal challenge is ongoing, so is the road realignment construction.
“The damage to the wetlands is probably irreversible,” he said. “We’re trying to get the point across.”