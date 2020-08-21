The malfeasance charges against former Glynn County Police Lt. David Haney remain, a Brunswick Judicial Circuit judge ruled Thursday.
In denying a motion to quash the charges against Haney, Glynn County Superior Court Judge Anthony Harrison ruled that Haney had sufficient legal representation when he gave statements to a grand jury in February.
Attorneys for Haney argued in court Aug. 11 that the charges should be dropped because one of his three attorneys was denied access to the grand jury room.
Attorneys Amanda Clark-Palmer and Don Samuel were permitted into the grand jury proceedings, but officials denied access to a third attorney, Adrienne Browning. The denial was based on an objection to Browning’s entry by attorney Tracy Lawson, who was handling the proceedings at the request of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson, Harrison noted.
Although Harrison said it was not clear why Browning was barred from the proceedings, her absence did not warrant dropping the charges.
“Notably, however, Ms. Clark-Palmer and Mr. Samuel were in the grand jury room when Haney gave his statement,” Harrison wrote in his decision. “Though the court cannot explain why Ms. Lawson refused to permit Ms. Browning into the grand jury room during Haney’s testimony, it has nonetheless been unable to find any authority suggesting that the prohibition of one of a defendant’s team of three attorneys from that defendant’s statement before the grand jury constitutes a violation ... Haney’s motion to quash on this basis is therefore denied.”
Harrison has not ruled on similar motions to quash charges by Haney’s three co-defendants in the grand jury indictment.
Also charged in the indictment are Glynn County Police Chief John Powell, former department chief of staff Brian Scott and former police Capt. David Hassler. The 20-count indictment alleges numerous criminal wrongdoings against the four, ranging from perjury to violation of oath of office to influencing a witness.
The charges stem from a scandal involving an undercover narcotics officer’s affair with an informant and allegations of subsequent internal attempts at a coverup.
The scandal ultimately led to the implosion of the long-standing Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team (GBNET).
All four men and their respective attorneys presented motions to quash the charges during a day-long hearing Aug. 10 at the Glynn County Courthouse.
Powell is on paid administrative leave pending the resolution of the charges against him. Now the police chief of Vidalia, Scott also is on administrative leave. Hassler was facing termination when he resigned shortly after the scandal emerged in 2019. Haney resigned later that year.
Haney is charged with four counts of perjury and three counts of violating his oath as a public officer.
The case is being prosecuted by South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney Joe Mulholland of Bainbridge. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson recused herself in May.
Johnson said her office had to drop more than 100 drug cases as a result of the GBNET scandal.