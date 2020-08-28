A burly bouncer at Brogen’s South allegedly threw the first three punches in a confrontation with a customer early on the morning of Aug. 3, then delivered a final blow outside the St. Simons Island pub that landed a man in a hospital with brain injuries.
Testifying Thursday in Glynn County Magistrate Court, county police detective Parker Marcy said bouncer Randall Collins struck 21-year-old Elijjah Mukes several times in between and also dragged him across the barroom by his hair. After Collins allegedly struck Mukes with a blow that sent him to the pavement headfirst outside of the waterfront bar in the Pier Village, Mukes woke up in UF Health Jacksonville Hospital with no recollection of how he got there, Marcy testified.
Marcy said Mukes suffered “a litany of injuries” which included bleeding on the brain, a temple fracture and a broken nose.
Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell denied bond for Collins, 32, who has been in the Glynn County Detention Center since his arrest Aug. 6 on charges of felony aggravated battery, two counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of misdemeanor simple battery.
Harrell also bound the case over to Superior Court for trial.
Marcy’s testimony was based on extensive viewing of the surveillance videos inside and outside of Brogen’s.
The incident began about 12:48 a.m. with an argument about closing time. Mukes allegedly took umbrage to a bartender emphasizing the order to leave with a loud expletive.
This led to an argument between Collins and Mukes, Marcy said. Collins initially told police that Mukes made first physical contact by pushing him.
Marcy said the video does not support that version of events. Instead, Marcy said, the video shows Collins punching Mukes three times — “strike, strike, strike,” he said.
While falling down, Mukes hits Collins with a beer bottle, leaving “a small laceration and swelling about the left eyebrow,” Marcy said. Marcy said Mukes’ blow with the bottle could be interpreted as self defense, “in response to Mr. Collins’ initial hits.”
Mukes fell to the ground. Mukes stood back up and was punched again, Marcy said. Marcy said Collins then grabbed Mukes by the hair and “carries him several feet across the ground,” Marcy said.
With the aid of friends, Mukes walked outside of the bar, Marcy said. The video shows Mukes outside, where he “takes his shirt off and holds it against his face,” Marcy said.
That is where Collins allegedly delivered the final, damaging blow, Marcy said.
“Mr. Mukes hits the concrete pretty hard,” he said. “I did not see any aggressive movements from Mr. Mukes to Mr. Collins. After that final hit, Mr. Mukes is not able to get back up. Those final injuries put him in the hospital.”
The left-handed Collins took “16 strikes total” at Mukes, Marcy said.