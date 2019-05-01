Glynn County had no right to give Twitty Park to the Sea Island Co. as part of a land swap in 1982 and as such the deed reverts back to the county, a Glynn County Superior Court judge ruled Monday.
The decision is in response to a 2016 case between plaintiffs Glynn Environmental Coalition and county resident Jane Fraser and defendants the Sea Island Co., Glynn County and unnamed individuals. The GEC and Fraser alleged the county didn’t have the right to covey the property to the Sea Island Co., and Judge Stephen Kelley agreed.
Late businessman T.L. Cain left the property to Glynn County in 1924, expressly stating that it be used as a park and a right-of-way for a road to Sea Island. Should the county violate the terms of the will, ownership of the park would revert to Cain’s heirs.
According to Kelley’s decision, the county conveyed the park to the Sea Island Co. in 1982 as part of a land swap.
“At the heart of this case is a single question of law: did the county have the authority to convey Twitty Park — a park accepted by the county with a right of reverter to T.L. Cain, dedicated to public use and which had not been abandoned by the public — to (the Sea Island Co.) in 1982?” Kelley asked in his decision.
While the restrictions — that it be used as a park or right of way — remained in the deed after the land swap, the court determined them to be effectively unenforceable by all but Cain’s heirs, undermining the public trust doctrine.
“The continued survival of the reversionary interest arguably provides Cain’s successors-in-interest the ability to seek enforcement thereof should the property cease to be used as a public park. When the property was conveyed by the county to (the Sea Island Co.), however, the public lost the only vehicle available to it to seek enforcement of the use restriction imposed by Cain.
“That right is given by the protection afforded by the public trust doctrine, and there is no legal authority suggesting the public trust doctrine would apply against a private entity,” Kelly wrote.
As no law at the time or any enacted since would allow the county to transfer the park, Kelley declared that ownership of the park should revert from the Sea Island Co. back to the county.
“As such, the deed to Twitty Park from the county to (the Sea Island Co.) is hereby rendered void and title to Twitty Park reverts to the county under the terms of the original Cain deed,” the decision states.
While Kelly determined that the county shouldn’t have swapped the park to begin with, he disagreed with the GEC and Fraser on the matter of Sea Island Road.
At one point, Sea Island Road forked around Twitty Park. It was later rebuilt to its current configuration, running down the park’s middle.
“The Cain deed did not require that the right-of-way to Sea Island in place in 1924 be maintained unaltered in perpetuity. Rather, it required only that the property be used as a right of way to Sea Island and a public park,” according to the decision.
Kelley similarly dismissed the claim that the county should have used park land to expand Frederica Road at its intersection with Sea Island Road.
Glynn County Attorney Aaron Mumford declined to say whether or not the county or Sea Island intend to appeal the decision, but Fraser said she hopes they won’t.
“If their own tax dollars are used against them to refuse ownership of a park that was given to them in 1924, I think that would really be shocking,” Fraser said.
GEC leadership, meanwhile, said the decision upholds their stance and “Twitty Park is worth protecting.”
“We are extremely grateful for the court’s decision to maintain Twitty Park as a public park, to be held in the public trust for Glynn County citizens and visitors of St. Simons Island,” GEC President Pamela Tillman said.
Fraser said she and the GEC pursued this case on behalf of Cain’s heirs, who wanted the park protected.
“We’re pretty excited about this,” Fraser said Tuesday. “I think it’s a huge victory for the citizens of Glynn County, I think it’s a victory for the memory of T.L. Cain — who owned all the land all the way to the Atlantic Ocean and was very generous to the community — and, importantly, I think it’s a victory for the public trust doctrine. The public trust doctrine is what the public can rely on to make sure their gifts to the public remain for the public’s use.”
In pursuing the case, she said it took a year to track down all the heirs who held interest in the park. Each heir signed their interest over to the GEC and Fraser, she said, as each wanted to make sure the park remained dedicated to the public.
“I spoke with the family members, and they’re thrilled with the result. They were glad we were tackling this on behalf of the family,” Fraser said. “Each of them were interesting and each of them wanted this property to be protected. That’s unusual, that each heir wanted protection for the park.”