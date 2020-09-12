Atlantic Judicial Circuit Judge Charles Rose declared Friday a referendum that would allow the Glynn County electorate to abolish the Glynn County Police Department and fold it into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office was unconstitutional and issued an injunction keeping it off the ballot in November.
The case was transferred to the Atlantic circuit after all five Brunswick Judicial Circuit judges recused themselves to avoid a conflict of interest.
“The county has prevailed, and we felt very confident that we would,” said Glynn County Commission Vice Chairman Bill Brunson.
Either the Georgia Secretary of State or Glynn County Board of Elections could appeal Rose’s ruling, but Friday was the deadline to include items on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Elections and Registration Supervisor Chris Channell said the elections board had no intention of appealing the decision. He also indicated the local elections office would proceed Friday with a ballot proof that did not include the referendum and with the blessing of the Secretary of State’s office.
The Georgia General Assembly in June passed Senate Bill 38, which gave the state the authority to abolish a county police department if the public voted to do so, and Senate Bill 509, which contained the wording of the referendum and placed it on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
State Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, and Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, supported the bills in the Georgia Senate and House of Representatives.
They claimed the action was necessary because the county commission had not shown a commitment to addressing apparent corruption and malfeasance in the police department evidenced by the police’s handling of the Feb. 23 shooting of Ahmaud Arbery and a scandal that led to the dissolution of the Glynn Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.
County officials condemned the bills very early as unconstitutional, pointing to the statutes in the Georgia Constitution which delegate policing services to the counties and limit state government interference in local matters, known commonly as home rule.
A lawsuit wasn’t filed until late August, after the Glynn County Board of Elections tried to place the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot at the behest of the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office. The Glynn County Commission then took both agencies to court to block the referendum.
S.B. 38 was a local act but was “disguised as a general law,” the county’s legal team argued in court Friday. A local act is a piece of legislation targeting a specific area or jurisdiction and must be sponsored by a state senator or representative from that area.
The state legislature is limited in what it can do via local legislation.
Through the timing of S.B. 38’s passage and its built-in lifespan of one year, the bill was tailored to violate the constitutional authority of local governments to provide police services in Glynn County only, which amounted to an attempt by the state to circumvent limitations on local laws, attorneys for the county argued.
Ligon and Hogan were not shy about admitting this, telling The News in past interviews that the legislation was meant exclusively to address issues in Glynn County.
Also at issue was the matter of transferring assets from the GCPD to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. The referendum called for the county to turn over all police assets to the sheriff’s office if the vote passed, but attorneys for the county argued state legislators — per Georgia law — had no right to force the local government to surrender its property to another agency.
Rose apparently found the county’s stance more compelling, ruling both S.B. 38 and 509 unconstitutional and in violation of state laws regarding local acts.
The ruling should not have come as a surprise for state officials. The General Assembly’s legislative counsel reviewed the two bills and was of the opinion that opponents could make a “compelling argument” for their unconstitutionality and advised caution.
The bills caused plenty of confusion for elections staff at the local level last month.
The board of elections initially voted to hold the referendum as a separate and parallel special election to the general election on Nov. 3. They walked back the decision at the urging of the Secretary of State’s office, including it on the general election ballot.
Friday’s ruling reversed all of that, however.