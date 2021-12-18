Camden County officials could close on a deal to purchase a vacant industrial site they plan to use as a spaceport as early as Jan. 13 — that is, unless a request for a temporary restraining order is issued.
Lawyers representing both sides of the argument for a temporary restraining order Friday argued the pros and cons of an order that would prohibit the purchase of the site owned by Union Carbide during a civil hearing in Camden County.
Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett listened to the arguments before saying he would consider both sand announce a decision before Christmas.
Dana Braun, a lawyer representing two Camden County men who filed the request for an order to delay the sale, asked the judge to grant the order to give voters a chance to determine if they want a spaceport.
A petition presented earlier this week in Camden County Probate Court is waiting for the signatures to be validated. If there are enough valid signatures, a special election must be held within 90 days.
Braun asked for a temporary restraining order until a formal hearing can be scheduled to resolve the issue.
“The timing is tight,” he said.
County attorney John Myers also talked about timing after making a motion to dismiss the complaint.
He argued a restraining order would not preserve the status quo. Instead it would prohibit the county from closing on the deal to purchase the site.
“The timing of this petition speaks volumes,” he said. “They had a period of years to engage in this process.”
He said the county has to show it has control over the property where launches could conceivably take place for the Federal Aviation Administration to grant a launch site license.
The FAA is scheduled to release its Record of Decision on Monday.
Myers said the county has spent more than $10 million on the process, and both the county and Union Carbide could suffer if the sale is delayed. He also argued the issue is one of home rule and that a referendum by voters every time they don’t like a local government’s decision would make it challenging to pass local legislation.
“You can’t have a direct vote on every legislative act,” he said. “You’d ultimately never get anything done.”
Scarlett asked if there were any plans to close on the property deal before Christmas and Myers answered no.
Braun said the agreement to purchase the property has been delayed multiple times since 2018 and didn’t see how another delay could cause any harm. He asked the judge to hold a hearing before Jan. 13 to determine the request to grant a temporary restraining order until a referendum can be held in early March.
“The county was aware this was coming,” he said. “Three mail outs were sent to every registered voter in Camden County. The county could take action before an injunction takes place.”
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said the petition was filed in an effort to try to stop Camden County from moving forward on a project for which the county has obtained zero public input.
“They’ve never held a public hearing and they’ve never included the spaceport in its budget,” she said.
Despite being excluded from the Spaceport Camden process, the voters found a way to express their opposition by exercising the right granted to them by the Georgia Constitution through the referendum, she said.
“Because of the secrecy surrounding the county’s next steps, no one knows what they plan to do in the next 90 days,” she said. “It would be a travesty if the petition effort was thwarted because the county moved forward and purchased the property while the voters waited for the petition to be verified and an election to be held. A ruling in favor of a TRO (temporary restraining order) would prevent that outcome.”