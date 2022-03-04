Camden County Probate Judge Robert Sweatt Jr. defended his decision to certify the signatures on a petition and call for a special election to enable voters to decide the fate of Spaceport Camden.
Sweatt, during a hearing Thursday in Glynn County Superior Court, said the county presented a “very interesting” argument for blocking the special election on March 8 that he said has “nothing to do with the Constitution.”
He said there was no precedent or case law about citizens challenging the decision of county commissioners before he decided to schedule the special election.
“All I could do is follow the Constitution,” he said.
Camden County Attorney John Myers said the county is not a party in the petition process and there is no way to appeal the judge’s ruling if it allows the special election to proceed.
“The law does not allow the county to intervene in this case,” Myers said. “This process has never apparently happened in Georgia.”
A yes vote on the referendum will prevent the county from closing on a deal to buy a tract from Union Carbide that would be used as the launch site for the planned spaceport. The Federal Aviation Administration has granted Camden County a launch operator’s license under the condition that the county close on the deal to purchase the launch site.
Myers asked Brunswick Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Stephen Scarlett to prohibit the special election from going forward.
Myers argued a ruling to allow the special election could set a precedent across the state.
“Everything a city and county chooses is subject to be overturned,” he said. “Home rule allows counties to make decisions that affect the ability of counties to do business. This is not a remedy or appropriate use of the law. This is not constitutional or sound.”
Elected officials were given the power to make decisions and the General Assembly did not intend to pass those powers to citizens, he said.
If voters are unhappy with the decision of elected officials the solution is to vote them out of office, Myers said.
Kimberly Butler, a lawyer representing the two men who filed the legal action to hold a referendum, said the county is not entitled to the extraordinary relief requested.
After both sides presented their arguments, Scarlett said he understood the time constraints in the request before he closed the proceedings. It’s expected he will make a decision before the special election on Tuesday.