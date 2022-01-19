A Superior Court judge has been asked to impose a restraining order blocking the removal of a Confederate monument in downtown Brunswick.
Judge Anthony Harrison was asked to consider the request during a hearing Tuesday and will rule on the request in coming days.
Bennie Williams, commander of the local chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, said the restraining order, if granted, would last until all the appeals by other municipalities trying to remove their own Confederate monuments in the state are resolved in the courts.
Plaintiffs in the case contend removal of the monument would be in violation of a state law protecting publicly owned monuments recognizing military service, including those in the Confederacy. Removal of the monument would cause injury, they argued.
In August, however, a judge ruled an injury must be “actual and imminent, not conjectural or hypothetical,” clearing the way for its removal.
Williams said the fight is not over until all the legal challenges have been resolved.
“We need to get something settled here. All we can do is keep trying,” Williams said after the hearing.
The monument, erected in 1902 in Hanover Square, became a source of controversy after it was defaced in 2020 during protests over the Ahmaud Arbery murder and in the wake of the national Black Lives Matter movement.
After some citizens called for the monument to be removed from the square, Brunswick city commissioners created a special committee tasked with reaching an agreement on how to handle the issue. The nine-person panel could not reach a consensus and voted 5-4 to keep the monument in the existing location with interpretive signs and plaques to provide context about the role Black soldiers stationed on St. Simons Island played during the American Civil War.
The recommendation, which was not binding, was rejected in November 2020 by commissioners, who voted 4-1 to remove the monument.