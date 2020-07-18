Joyce Griggs
Democrat, U.S. House District 1
Rep. Buddy Carter has been in this office now since 2014. What sort of change in leadership would you plan to bring, if elected in November?
My focus would be on directly improving the lives of the citizens of the First Congressional District. I will go to my constitutes to discuss their needs. With about one in seven residents living in poverty, I would work to increase the quality of life of all residents, to include enacting legislation or sponsoring bills that improve employment, business opportunities, and education. Included in this would be ensuring that our natural resources and environment in the First Congressional District is protected.
Additionally, with four military bases in the district, I would ensure that not only are they protected from any potential future base closures, but also that their presence in the district continues to benefit the local communities in which they’re located.
I would seek to be a part of the following committees: Appropriations, Agriculture, Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Intelligence, Veterans’ Affairs, Natural Resources, Education and Labor — all 3 directly impact jobs, our coastal waterways, and schools
How do you plan to support economic revitalization efforts among the First District in light of the recession created by the COVID-19 pandemic?
I would ensure that small businesses are afforded the opportunity to access grants and low-cost loans.
I would support additional stimulus and unemployment benefits.
Invest money and resources in displaced and young workers.
Establish a task force for the First District to monitor and track distribution of funds under the CARES Act.
Provide necessary support and funds to the commercial fishing and shrimp industry.There are about 10,000 jobs created in this industry which brings in over $1 billion in revenue.
Provide aid and support to our area farmers.
Provide new training opportunities and job incentives for those impacted by COVID-19. Coordinate and work with unions and other entities to provide job training programs.
What are your other priorities for the district?
Along with my focus on what our residents need immediately, my other priorities include:
• Economic empowerment to include incentives for employers and small businesses.
• Improving the availability and affordability of health care for all our citizens, (push for better health care in small and rural communities).
• Improving police and social justice reform to ensure our citizens’ rights are protected.
• Ensuring continued federal support for the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (which provides local jobs).
• Improving our veterans’ access to health care and their veteran benefits provided by the Veterans Administration.
• Provide and support necessary funding for education.
• Provide relief for those with student loans by lowering interest rates to lowest possible level, refinance and forgiveness of debt for those working in public service.