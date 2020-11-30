Kent Capper purchased Joseph Jewelers in 2004, but the store has been in business, since 1910. It was founded by the Haley family.
Capper, however, was no stranger to the fine jewelry business, having been a part of it his entire life. His parents, in fact, owned a jewelry store in Kansas, and his brother is still in the jewelry business as well.
Joseph Jewelers, found in The Shops at Sea Island, on St. Simons Island, carries a number of jewelry collections, including Gabriel, Roberto Coin, Denny Wong, along with wedding and engagement rings, watches, luxury gifts and an array of estate jewelry.
Each of the lines has its own distinguishing characteristics, with one of the most unique being that of Italian jewelry designer Roberto Coin, who adds a secret ruby in each piece of his jewelry. This practice is inspired by ancient Egyptian pharaohs, who believed if a ruby touched a woman’s skin, it would grant her immediate prosperity, love and happiness. Roberto Coin began the practice in 1996, and believes the ruby to be both an ancient symbol of protection and a modern symbol of luxury. One place the ruby can be found is on line’s Tiny Treasures crosses, which Pilgrim says are one of Joseph Jewelers’ best sellers.
“It’s a piece you can wear everyday,” she said of the small crosses.
Another huge piece of Joseph Jewelers’ business is design and repair, as well as the custom design of jewelry. A lot of custom design work is done on estate jewelry. Pilgrim said Joseph Jewelers can take a grandmother’s brooch and make it into a fabulous pendant, or convert a grandfather’s cuff links into a pair of eye-catching earrings.
“We repair, design, and make custom jewelry, and repair watches,” said LeAnne Pilgrim, marketing representative for Joseph Jewelers.
Pilgrim explained that not all of the company’s jewelry repair is done on-site.
“That’s because we use the best person for the job,” she said. “Not who can do it the cheapest or fastest.”
The goal is to do the best job for their customer, and Joseph Jewelers doesn’t want to limit their customers only to what can be done in-house. Repair equipment takes a great deal of space.
“In jewelry repair, like other professions, everyone has their specialty, so we work with talented craftsmen who we have established relationships with to do the best job,” Pilgrim said. “No one can do everything great. Our watchmaker is Rolex-certified and uses only Rolex parts for Rolex repairs. He can work on other high-end brands, including Baume & Mercier, Maurice LaCroix, Breitling and more.”
It just depends on the piece and what work needs to be done, she said.
Joseph Jewelers, she said, goes the extra mile for their customers, and focuses on quality.
They also focus on customer service, and to that end, are requesting masks be worn and social-distancing protocols observed in the shop. If customers forget their masks, they’re provided at the entrance, Pilgrim said.
Curbside service is also available. Customers can place orders, have their cards scanned and receive their purchases with limited to no personal contact.
“We’ll do anything to accommodate our customers,” she said.