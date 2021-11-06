Meet the Joro spider. This native of East Asia has become fond of Georgia and now thrives in its forests and neighborhoods.
But if you live in the Golden Isles, don’t panic.
“We have not seen Joro spiders in your area yet,” said Will Hudson, Extension entomologist, University of Georgia.
The arachnid was first seen in Georgia in 2014.
“I say you don’t have them yet because there is no obvious reason the Joro will not extend its range to cover most or all of the southeastern U.S,” Hudson said.
Observant Coastal Georgia residents might stumble across the webs of its cousin from time to time.
“A close relative, the banana spider, is fairly common there,” Hudson said. “The two spiders look very much alike and are the same size, but the banana spider does not have bluish bars across the back, and the black bands on its legs are fuzzy, almost like a bottle brush.”
Female Joros are larger and more colorful than the males, which are brown.
Except for true arachnophobes, there is no reason to fear Joro spiders. The arachnid is harmless, according to entomologists with the University of Georgia.
On the contrary, its diet might even make it a resident’s best friend. Its favorite food is pesky insects, including biting flies and mosquitoes.
It will make itself at home most anywhere, including residential gardens, mailboxes and porches.
Scientists at the University of Georgia report having detected zero negative impacts on native populations of spiders to date.
There is a potential drawback to having them as yard guests. Once the Joro spider settles down, its offspring can become large in number.
Entomologists recommended eliminating the females to reduce their population.