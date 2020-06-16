While the legal system churns on, those under the Gold Dome in Atlanta are trying to figure out how to address recent shootings of black men.
In the state House, legislators have moved on to another aspect of the Ahmaud Arbery killing: citizen’s arrest.
Arbery was shot in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Glynn County in February, kicking off weeks of protest and unrest across the nation that continue today.
On Monday, state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, announced plans to introduce the Citizens Detainment Act.
Unlike another bill being authored by state Rep. Carl Gilliard, D-Garden City, and supported by Rep. Don Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, Jones’ bill would not directly repeal citizen’s arrest. Instead, it would build upon and clarify the boundaries of the authority it grants.
Georgia’s current citizen’s arrest law reads: “A private person may arrest an offender if the offense is committed in his presence or within his immediate knowledge. If the offense is a felony and the offender is escaping or attempting to escape, a private person may arrest him upon reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion.”
Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Barnhill cited the law in a letter advising the Glynn County Police Department that he saw insufficient cause to arrest Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34. Both men have since been arrested and charged with felony murder in the shooting death of Arbery.
Looking to expand upon that, Jones’ offering would draw a distinction between “arrest” and “detainment,” allowing citizens to detain another citizen only when directly witnessing a person commit a crime.
In a statement Monday, Jones clarified that “if a private citizen sees a flash of flames through the windows of a neighbor’s house and the citizen sees a person whom they do not recognize run out the front door with a gas can, the citizen would probably be justified.”
“Such detention would be allowed until the circumstances could be figured out and until law enforcement could be summoned and arrive on scene to take charge,” Jones’ statement reads. “While the citizen did not see the arson, they had a pretty good idea that it happened. This is what is meant by ‘immediate knowledge.’”
The act would also prohibit the use of deadly force except to stop the detainee from harming another person or committing a forcible felony, which “involves the use or threat of physical force or violence against any person,” the statement reads.
“We do not want anyone to be harmed, injured or killed for suspected theft of a piece of personal property,” Jones said in the statement.
The law would also provide for resistance to unlawful detainment.
“While our civil society does not encourage a self-defense shootout, a private citizen has the right to protect and defend themselves if someone is attempting to detain them illegally, with force,” Jones stated.
Jones plans to introduce the bill this week during the General Assembly’s shortened session.
Like the bill authored by Gilliard, Jones said the Citizens Detainment Act was spurred by the Arbery shooting.
Jones could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
During a Monday morning state Senate hearing, Sen. Lester Jackson, D-Savannah, invoked the names of Arbery, Rayshard Brooks, allegedly killed by police in Atlanta on Friday, and George Floyd, also allegedly killed by police in Minneapolis on May 25.
He hoped his address would get the ball rolling on House Bill 426, a hate crimes bill that would, among other things, allow judges to issue harsher sentences for a crime under certain conditions.
The state House passed the bill in March 2019, and it has gone without a hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee since, he said.
“The blinders are off,” Jackson told his colleagues. “We know in Brunswick, Ga., hate crime exists. We know in Atlanta, Ga., we know in Minnesota, we know in New York, hate crime exists. We can’t do anything about New York or Minnesota, but we can do something about Georgia.”
In a past interview with The News, Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, said Sen. Jesse Stone, R-Waynesboro and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is working on his own hate crime legislation.
While he didn’t know exactly what it entailed, Ligon said he’d like to see legislation that left the decision of whether or not to legally designate a crime as hate-motivated to judges.
Both houses of the General Assembly will be meeting this week to conclude the current legislative session, which was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.