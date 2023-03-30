Jones Hooks recognized

Georgia Reps. Al Williams, from left, D-Midway, Steven Sainz, R-St. Marys, Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island; Stephanie Hooks, wife of JIA Executive Director Jones Hooks, Mark Williams, Georgia DNR commissioner, Jones Hooks and Jon Burns, R-Newington pose Monday for a photo.

 Provided photo

Members of the Georgia House of Representatives took time this week to recognize the man credited with bringing new life to Jekyll Island, one of Georgia’s premier state parks.

Jekyll Island Executive Director Jones Hooks was recognized with a resolution in the House chamber Monday.

