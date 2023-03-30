Members of the Georgia House of Representatives took time this week to recognize the man credited with bringing new life to Jekyll Island, one of Georgia’s premier state parks.
Jekyll Island Executive Director Jones Hooks was recognized with a resolution in the House chamber Monday.
Hooks announced his pending retirement in February. With 15 years at the helm, he is the longest serving JIA director in the park’s history.
He will remain at the job through June 30.
“I want to thank Mr. Hooks for his service to Jekyll Island, the Golden Isles and the state of Georgia,” state Rep. Rick Townsend, R-St. Simons Island, said.
Townsend was the chief sponsor of the resolution, HR 690.
“Before he was picked as the executive director, Jekyll was in decline, but the improvements that he implemented over the last 15 years makes the Georgia coast what it is today,” Townsend continued. “I am honored to call him my friend and to have witnessed his contributions to the state.”
Hooks’ wife, Stephanie, was with her husband during the presentation in Atlanta.
The resolution recognizes Hooks for his public service and “successful conservation efforts of Jekyll Island State Park.”
Named executive director of the authority by the board of JIA in 2008, Hooks has played a major role in revitalizing the island and increasing its magnetism to tourists.
He has worked to maintain Jekyll’s natural setting and beauty while reeling in $80.4 million in public investments and $222 million in private investments to the island.
Additions include new hotels, the Westin among them, a new convention center, bicycle trails and condominiums.
Co-sponsors of HR 690 were Reps. Buddy DeLoach, R-Townsend, Steven Sainz, R-St. Marys, Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, and Jon Burns, Georgia House Speaker, R-Newington.
The resolution praises Hooks for “outstanding public service” and his “outstanding stewardship and commitments to revitalize, retain, and protect Jekyll.”
The resolution states that his efforts have made Jekyll Island “a highly desirable place to live, work, and play for the citizens of Georgia and beyond.”