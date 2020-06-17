Infighting in the local government establishment continues with a state representative urging Gov. Brian Kemp to remove Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson from office.
“I had been silent prior to the election, but because of everything I’m hearing there’s a strong likelihood the governor will make the decision to remove the DA soon,” said state Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island.
In a letter to Kemp, Jones asks the governor to replace Johnson with local attorney and former assistant district attorney Keith Higgins, who is running for the position as an independent candidate.
When contacted about the letter Wednesday morning, DA office manager Mark Spaulding said the office was unaware of the letter and had no immediate comment.
The governor’s office could not be immediately reached for comment.
Higgins said this morning he has not been contacted by anyone about the issue.
This is a developing story.