Jones bill modifies 2019 legislative leave law

The latest shots fired between a breakaway group of state House Republicans and House Speaker David Ralston took place Thursday when state Rep. Jeff Jones introduced a bill excluding legal representation of clients involved in sexual and other violent crimes from the legislative leave law.
“In simple terms, all too many victims of sexual and other violent crimes, serious and horrific violent crimes, never received their timely day in court and all because of the wording of the legislative leave law,” Jones, R-St. Simons Island, said in a statement. “This amendment adds 18 words to existing law and prevents legislative leave from being used to delay criminal trials involving sexual or other violent crimes. Hailie’s Amendment will serve to protect our most vulnerable victims and recognizes that there are some things more important than legislative duties and obligations.”
Hailie Massey was on hand at the Capitol for the announcement. Her case, in which she was a victim of crimes committed by traveling preacher Jason Brothers, drew statewide attention because Ralston was Brothers’ attorney. The case took nearly six years to resolve, and when it did, the district attorney in the matter said he accepted a plea deal involving no prison time because the case was so old.
Ralston’s use of legislative leave in that and other matters — and the controversy that came of it — led him to convene a special panel during the last legislative session to amend the leave law.
The bill that emerged became one of the last ones to receive approval at the end of the 2019 session.
“Lawyers have an added challenge in that we have others who are controlling our schedule,” state Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, said at the time. “And the court system, especially attorneys who litigate in the courts of our state, largely have their calendars determined by judges, determined by trial calendars, determined by hearing calendars.
“And so, because of that, the law recognizes attorneys who serve in the legislature get legislative leave. This also helps ensure that we do have attorneys that serve. It simply provides us a way of being able to manage our calendars, and also know what our schedules will be.”
The law as it’s currently written says continuances shall be granted for cases where any member of the legislature who is a party to or attorney for a party to a case, and that applies to all aspects of the case. Jones’ bill denies that assumed leave for cases involving violations of crimes under chapters 5 and 6 of Title 16, which are crimes against the person and sexual offenses.
Attorneys who are subject to the legislative leave law can still request continuances, but those requests would be considered as no different than ones made by attorneys who are not subject to the leave law.
While Gov. Brian Kemp — who’s been in a battle with Ralston regarding budget priorities this year — didn’t overtly back the bill, H.B. 982, his office said in a statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Gov. Kemp had the opportunity to meet with Hailie earlier today and thanked her for her bravery. The Kemp family believes that all victims deserve justice, and Hailie’s story is tremendously powerful.”
Signing on as co-sponsors to Jones’ bill are state Reps. David Clark, R-Buford, and Marc Morris, R-Cumming.