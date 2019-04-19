Further allegations of state House Speaker David Ralston’s alleged abuse of legislative leave, to benefit clients of his law practice, came out Wednesday at a news conference held by Buford Republican state Rep. David Clark. With this expanded view of the speaker’s alleged misconduct, St. Simons Island Republican state Rep. Jeff Jones renewed his call for Ralston to resign.
Jones said in a statement Thursday that by any measure, the speaker’s use of the practice of legislative leave — asking for and receiving continuances for cases because of duties as a member of the General Assembly — is an extreme, clear violation of the law’s intent.
“Sadly, it is the victims of the crimes Speaker Ralston’s clients are alleged to have committed that are the real losers in this travesty of justice,” Jones said. “The research has uncovered serious examples of how justice delayed, or dismissed in some instances, has resulted in justice denied — and all at the hand of Speaker Ralston; he cannot brush off this serious matter by pointing the finger at other court officers or by stating his actions are fully legal.
“The facts show that some cases have been dismissed by court officers who say they felt they had no other choice but to dismiss the cases because it was clear the speaker was never going to agree to set hearing dates. How do court officers stand up to the power of the Speaker’s Office?”
Former FBI agent Derek Somerville joined Clark at the Wednesday event — they connected as military veterans and supporters of Gov. Brian Kemp’s campaign last year, and Somerville’s subsequent investigation came as a result of their discussions.
Somerville said when he heard the news of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution/WSB-TV investigation that kicked off this controversy, he was shocked, outraged and in disbelief that one person had that much power in the state courts, without necessary oversight and controls. He also said all of his information came from public records obtained in counties where Ralston practices law.
In the counties checked, Somerville said Ralston filed 1,091 requests for leave in 279 cases over more than 10 years. A little more than half — 142 cases — were criminal matters. Of the counties involved and continuances asked for and granted, there were 425 in Gilmer, 378 in Fannin, 105 in Union, 51 in Pickens, 45 in Cherokee, 44 in Dawson, 29 in Towns and 14 in Lumpkin.
Somerville said 966 of the continuances came after Ralston became speaker, and 523 of those occurred when the General Assembly wasn’t in session. He calculated that Ralston, overall, got 722 working days of leave outside of regular and special sessions and the three-week period following, while noting these numbers are likely low and will climb as others continue to investigate the speaker’s conduct in other counties in which he also practiced law.
Somerville added that he believes a number of continuances were asked for and granted over the phone and not otherwise provided for in a public document.
“As an impact of the example of Ralston’s use of legislative leave had on the days he left himself to tend to his legal caseload, court documents indicate that last year, 2018, after taking no less than 89 days of legislative leave outside the general and special session, and after accounting for state holidays, Speaker Ralston left himself with only 87 working days, and only three intact weeks — that’s five full days — to accommodate court orders to appear, to respond to discovery requests and generally to attend to his caseload obligations,” Somerville said.
Somerville presented numerous documents from numerous members of opposing counsel in different cases over the years who’ve officially complained about Ralston’s alleged use of legislative leave as a way to indefinitely delay cases and generally string things out until the opposition decides to give up, whether that’s in a civil matter or involving local prosecutors.
In addition to that, there was an October 2015 contempt of court order in which a Towns County judge stated Ralston and his client were to be held in contempt for “willful disobedience of this court’s order granting plaintiff’s motion to compel discovery,” with a 10-day mandate to comply or risk arrest.
Clark said of these new findings, “He exploited and manipulated this state law in a way that reasonable people would find reprehensible. The evidence you will hear in a moment shows an alarming and overwhelming pattern of abuse of power.
“David Ralston used his power as speaker to abuse the right to justice of many alleged victims. He fashioned his power into a business model to enrich himself with little effort, other than sending off hundreds of letters requesting special treatment from judges.”
Clark sponsored a resolution, of which Jones was one of the 10 signatories, requesting Ralston resign from his post. An AJC political reporter mentioned on Twitter around that time that an unnamed Republican told him that for every signatory on the resolution, there were probably three GOP legislators who would — if there were no repercussions — also back it. But even then, that would not have constituted a majority that could have voted Ralston out of the speaker’s chair.
Spurred by the initial report on Ralston, the speaker named a group of legislators to reform the state’s legislative leave law, and out of that came House Bill 502. However, edits in committee both in the House and Senate opened up leave to be taken by more attorneys with duties at the Capitol, and for more reasons. Jones said the bill meant to prevent incidents like Ralston’s alleged misconduct only ended up providing more ability for those to occur.
“The speaker is elected by the House majority party, so House Republicans and the state Republican Party should make the stand to force his resignation as speaker,” Jones said. “I call on David Ralston to do the right thing and resign his speakership position effective immediately.
“House of Representatives members need to focus our time and energies on preparing for the 2020 session, including holding on to our majority in the 2020 election cycle, as we deal with reapportionment in 2020, unencumbered by this issue.”
In an interview Wednesday with WSB about the new statistics and expanded allegations, Ralston didn’t appear concerned.
“I understand (Somerville) is not an attorney and admittedly does not understand the legal system or the criminal justice system,” Ralston said. “I also understand they spent over an hour and they didn’t have anything critical to say about my performance as speaker. I think they just think I’m a bad lawyer.”